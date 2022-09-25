x

September 27, 2022

Dendias: Greek-Turkish Differences Absolutely Resolvable

September 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greek-Turkish differences would be absolutely resolvable if Turkey were to accept the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias asserted in an interview published in Kathimerini on Sunday.

In an interview to the newspaper’s “GG Greece” magazine on more personal aspects of his life, Dendias said he would be truly happy to see the Greek-Turkish differences resolved. “This solution would be absolutely possible if Turkey accepted UNCLOS,” he said.

Asked what he thought he would be like 20 years from now, he said he would live in a better world. What he said motivated him was the hope that Greece would become stronger, with wider alliances and an upgraded role, and that the wider region and the world would become a truly safe place.

Reviewing his political career in five different ministries, he said he was proudest of his term as minister in the Public Order and Citizen Protection Ministry and of the dismantling of the former far-right party Golden Dawn (which was eventually ruled a criminal organization). He was also proud, he added, of restoring Athens’ image as a capital of a coordinated state respecting the laws of the Greek Republic, in the midst of crisis in 2012.

Under his current portfolio, Dendias highlighted the two agreements establishing the Exclusive Economic Zone with Italy and Egypt respectively, which he said “we were unable to conclude for 50 years in a row.” The agreements truly broke a glass ceiling, “but quietly, without a big bang – you never need a lot of noise,” he pointed out.

Politics
Turkey Should Cease Threatening Rhetoric, EU Spokesman Says

BRUSSELS - A very important expectation of the European Union is that Turkey respects the sovereignty of EU member-states and engages in solving all open issues in a spirit of good neighbourly relations, with respect for international law, European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano stressed on Tuesday.

Politics
He's back! Italy's Berlusconi Wins Senate Seat after Tax Ban
Society
Greece: Police Officer, Suspect Injured During Drug Bust

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

