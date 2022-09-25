Dendias: Greek-Turkish Differences Absolutely Resolvable

Politics

ATHENS – Greek-Turkish differences would be absolutely resolvable if Turkey were to accept the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias asserted in an interview published in Kathimerini on Sunday.

In an interview to the newspaper’s “GG Greece” magazine on more personal aspects of his life, Dendias said he would be truly happy to see the Greek-Turkish differences resolved. “This solution would be absolutely possible if Turkey accepted UNCLOS,” he said.

Asked what he thought he would be like 20 years from now, he said he would live in a better world. What he said motivated him was the hope that Greece would become stronger, with wider alliances and an upgraded role, and that the wider region and the world would become a truly safe place.

Reviewing his political career in five different ministries, he said he was proudest of his term as minister in the Public Order and Citizen Protection Ministry and of the dismantling of the former far-right party Golden Dawn (which was eventually ruled a criminal organization). He was also proud, he added, of restoring Athens’ image as a capital of a coordinated state respecting the laws of the Greek Republic, in the midst of crisis in 2012.

Under his current portfolio, Dendias highlighted the two agreements establishing the Exclusive Economic Zone with Italy and Egypt respectively, which he said “we were unable to conclude for 50 years in a row.” The agreements truly broke a glass ceiling, “but quietly, without a big bang – you never need a lot of noise,” he pointed out.