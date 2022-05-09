x

May 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Dendias: Greek Embassy Οpens again in Kyiv

May 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – In a move of high symbolism, the Greek flag is flying again in Kyiv today (Monday) and the Greek Embassy opened again its doors in the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias announced on Monday in statements after his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Kenya Reychelle Omamo.

Head of the Greek Embassy in Kiev as as Chargé d’Affaires was appointed Manolis Androulakis, the last diplomat that left from the city of Mariupol.

In parallel, he sent the message that Greece via its Embassy in Kiev and of its Consulate in Odessa is close to the Ethnic Greeks and the Ukrainian people.

