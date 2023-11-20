Dendias: Greece’s Armed Forces Are ‘a Symbol of National Presence and Survival’

Politics

ATHENS – In an age when challenges to security are evolving, the Armed Forces are “elements of our national constitution, they are a symbol of national presence and survival. They send the message that Greece can ensure its independence, preserve its territorial integrity and defend its sovereign rights,” National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said in a message to the military on Monday, ahead of the celebration of Armed Forces Day on November 21.

The Armed Forces also signal Greece’s role as a “pillar of stability and security in the broader region of the Mediterranean and the Balkans,” the minister added, while they have gained the trust of the Greek people through their social and humanitarian work in difficult times.

He concluded by expressing his pride in the men and women of the Armed Forces “for their dedication, courage, their spirit of selflessness and resilience,” saying that the Greek people “acknowledge your role as guardians of the homeland and supporters of society.”