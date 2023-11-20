x

November 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

Politics

Dendias: Greece’s Armed Forces Are ‘a Symbol of National Presence and Survival’

November 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Cyprus Greece
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

ATHENS – In an age when challenges to security are evolving, the Armed Forces are “elements of our national constitution, they are a symbol of national presence and survival. They send the message that Greece can ensure its independence, preserve its territorial integrity and defend its sovereign rights,” National Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said in a message to the military on Monday, ahead of the celebration of Armed Forces Day on November 21.

The Armed Forces also signal Greece’s role as a “pillar of stability and security in the broader region of the Mediterranean and the Balkans,” the minister added, while they have gained the trust of the Greek people through their social and humanitarian work in difficult times.

He concluded by expressing his pride in the men and women of the Armed Forces “for their dedication, courage, their spirit of selflessness and resilience,” saying that the Greek people “acknowledge your role as guardians of the homeland and supporters of society.”

RELATED

Economy
Greek Current Account Deficit down 4.6 Billion Euros in Jan-Sept

ATHENS - Greece's current account deficit decreased in the January-September period year-on-year, owing to an improvement in the balance of goods, the balance of services and the secondary income account, which was offset to a degree by a worsening in the primary income account, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

Politics
Deputy Labour Min Tsakloglou Says no Pension Age Increase is Imminent
Politics
Two Polls Show PASOK Overtaking Kasselakis’ SYRIZA, Major Rival

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Sailor’s Last Message from Hurricane Otis Was to Ask His Family to Pray for Him

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — During the first minutes of Oct.

Last year, nearly 99 million Americans watched football in the midst or aftermath of their Thanksgiving feast – where they consumed around 4000 calories apiece.

ATHENS - Greece's current account deficit decreased in the January-September period year-on-year, owing to an improvement in the balance of goods, the balance of services and the secondary income account, which was offset to a degree by a worsening in the primary income account, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.

ATHENS - In an age when challenges to security are evolving, the Armed Forces are "elements of our national constitution, they are a symbol of national presence and survival.

PARIS — A faded and cracked felt bicorne hat worn by Napoléon Bonaparte sold for $2.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.