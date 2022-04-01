Dendias: Greece to Send More Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Politics

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday spoke with both his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and with President of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer.

“I informed Ukraine’s foreign minister that I plan to visit Ukraine in the near future, and that Greece intends to send humanitarian aid to the suffering people of Ukraine, including the Greek Diaspora, to which our country attaches special importance,” Dendias tweeted.

About speaking with ICRC’s president, Dendias stressed the need to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, home to a large part of the Greek Diaspora, expressing the hope that the evacuation of civilians, including Greek Diaspora members, will be made possible. “Greece stands ready to assist the evacuees,” he tweeted.