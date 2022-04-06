x

April 6, 2022

Dendias: Greece Remains on the Right Side of History

April 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday sent the message that Greece was and remains on the right side of history and not adroitly neutral.

Dendias sent the message on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the Nazi invasion of Greece. Despite the heavy price in human lives and disasters, the spirit of the Greeks was not subjugated, he underlined.

“Eighty-one years since the nazi invasion of Greece, which was followed by the German Occupation. Despite the heavy price in human lives and disasters, the spirit of the Greeks was not subjugated. Greece was and remains on the right side of history and not adroitly neutral,” Nikos Dendias stated in his post on social media.

