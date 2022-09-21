x

September 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 66ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Dendias: Greece Promoting an Ambitious Plan to Turn Greece Into an Energy Hub

September 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΗ ΥΠΕΞ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΕΝΔΙΑ ΣΤΗ 2η ΜΕΡΑ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΥΨΗΛΟΥ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟΥ ΤΗΣ 77ης ΓΣ ΤΟΥ ΟΗΕ (ΓΡ. ΤΥΠΟΥ ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ / EUROKINISSI)
Dendias met with his counterparts from Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York. (MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS' PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

NEW YORK – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, speaking in New York, sent the message that “the Mitsotakis Government is promoting an ambitious project to turn Greece into an energy hub, and through its interconnection with Egypt, to be able to provide the European market with capabilities for addressing the energy balance crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

Dendias made the statement after a trilateral meeting on Tuesday with his counterparts from Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and from the Republic of Cyprus, Ioannis Kasoulides, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in New York.

“We had a very interesting meeting today with the Foreign Minister of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, followed by a trilateral meeting between Greece, Egypt, and the Republic of Cyprus, with Ioannis Kasoulides. In this regard, all the problems in the region were discussed,” said Dendias.

Among the topics covered, the minister said, were energy, Greece’s interconnection with Egypt, and Egypt’s role in the EU’s energy security.

“As is well known, we have a cordial understanding and share identical views on a number of problems and situations with Egypt, and we regard in the same way Turkey’s aggressive conduct and its disregard for UNCLOS and its implementation in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

RELATED

Politics
FinMin Staikouras Sees Extension of Heating Allowance if Needed

ATHENS - "It may be necessary to extend the granting of the heating allowance after December 31," Finance Minister Christos Staikouras stated on Wednesday in an interview with ANT1 TV.

Politics
The End of Solidarity Levy; Heating Oil Lower by 25 Cents
Politics
PM Mitsotakis Meets With Israel’s PM Lapid

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings