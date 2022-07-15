Dendias: Greece and France an Anchor of Stability against the Challenges

Politics

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias highlighted the historic ties between Greece and France as well as the ‘excellent level’ of their relations while addressing a French Embassy’s reception on celebrating the National Day of France on July 14. The reception took place on Thursday.

He expressed his belief that bilateral relations were now at their highest point. “They act as an anchor of stability against the challenges we are called upon to face. Especially when peace and security are at risk in our continent from the east to the south, in a period when the revisionist actors and the revisionist agendas are struggling to take control”.

In this context, Dendias noted that the remarkable progress in bilateral cooperation was sealed with the recent signing of the Agreement for the creation of a Strategic Partnership Relation for Cooperation in Defence and Security. As he pointed out, Greece and France share the same vision for peace, security, stability and growth in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Concluding, Dendias said that Greece and France will continue their efforts to promote their common vision for a democratic, strong and united Europe.

Finally, he congratulated France for a “successful EU Council Presidency” from January 1, 2022 until July 2022.