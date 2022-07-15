x

July 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Politics

Dendias: Greece and France an Anchor of Stability against the Challenges

July 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ο ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΝΙΚΟΣ ΔΕΝΔΙΑΣ ΣΤΗ ΓΑΛΛΙΚΗ ΠΡΕΣΒΕΙΑ ΓΙΑ THN ΕΘΝΙΚΗ ΓΙΟΡΤΗ ΤΗΣ 14 ΙΟΥΛΙΟΥ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΜΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΙΣ/ EUROKINISSI)
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias highlighted the historic ties between Greece and France as well as the 'excellent level' of their relations while addressing a French Embassy's reception on celebrating the National Day of France on July 14. (Photo by Giannis Pamagopoulos/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias highlighted the historic ties between Greece and France as well as the ‘excellent level’ of their relations while addressing a French Embassy’s reception on celebrating the National Day of France on July 14. The reception took place on Thursday.

He expressed his belief that bilateral relations were now at their highest point. “They act as an anchor of stability against the challenges we are called upon to face. Especially when peace and security are at risk in our continent from the east to the south, in a period when the revisionist actors and the revisionist agendas are struggling to take control”.

In this context, Dendias noted that the remarkable progress in bilateral cooperation was sealed with the recent signing of the Agreement for the creation of a Strategic Partnership Relation for Cooperation in Defence and Security. As he pointed out, Greece and France share the same vision for peace, security, stability and growth in the Mediterranean and beyond.

Concluding, Dendias said that Greece and France will continue their efforts to promote their common vision for a democratic, strong and united Europe.

Finally, he congratulated France for a “successful EU Council Presidency” from January 1, 2022 until July 2022.

RELATED

Politics
Government to Deploy Four-Point Plan for Energy Crisis

ATHENS - A four-point plan to ensure an adequate supply of energy at affordable prices, which pivots on a doubling of electric power production using lignite coal, was decided on at a meeting of the Committee for the Management of Energy Crises chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) sources.

Society
Ahmet Mete, Controversial “Mufti” among Greek Muslims, Dies
Politics
Maisonnave: Relations between Greece and France “Closer Than Ever”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Greek Adoptees to Meet in Historic First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion

FRANKLIN, TN – History will be in the making as Greek-born adoptees converge upon Nashville, TN for the First Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion, August 4-6.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings