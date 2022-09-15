x

September 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Politics

Dendias Expresses Concern over Escalation of Turkish Rhetoric

September 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EU Europe Russia Ukraine
FILE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday expressed his concern about the escalation in Turkish rhetoric while speaking to political correspondents in parliament.

What was happening was very distressing, Dendias said, adding that the issue of the islands has never been raised. Unfortunately, he added, the real problem, if there was one, was that Turkey and Turkish public opinion were becoming trapped by it.

Following the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum, the Turkish leadership has made choices that leave no scope for negotiation, Dendias said. He noted, however, that (because of Turkey’s behaviour) there has been international backlash.

Asked what happened after the meeting between Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Bosphorus, Dendias said that he himself was very much in favour of this meeting. “The picture I got was that it had gone extremely well but what happened after the meeting, from Turkey’s side, is completely impossible for me to divine,” said Dendias, noting that it does not change the fact that the situation is continuously deteriorating.

Dendias also pointed out that Ankara’s behaviour has boxed in Greek-Turkish relations, despite the innumerable chances given by Greece. In particular, regarding the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum, which includes a Turkish military presence in Libya, he noted that this locks Turkey into a continuous course of conflict with Egypt. Why, asked the foreign minister, would someone in Turkey with foresight choose this strategy, which leads to dead ends and dangerous paths?

RELATED

Politics
PM Signs Book of Condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the British Embassy in Athens on Thursday morning and signed the book of condolences for the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Politics
Oikonomou: The Gov’t Guarantees Security and Stability
Politics
Kerameus Announces Higher Student Housing Allowance with Retroactive Effect

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Ηopes Ending Cancer Can Be a “National Purpose” for US

BOSTON — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new "national purpose" — his administration's effort to end cancer "as we know it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings