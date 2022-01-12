x

Dendias Congratulates Kasoulides on His Appointment

January 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
KASOYLIDHS-2-KYPE
New Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides. (Photo by KYPE/Katia Chrystodoulou)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday spoke on the phone with his new Cyprus counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides and congratulated him on his appointement.

Both expressed their readiness to work together and agreed to meet as soon as possible in the framework of Greece-Cyprus excellent cooperation and close coordination, the Foreign Ministry said in a post on Twitter.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

