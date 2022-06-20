x

Dendias Briefs EU Counterparts on Turkish Provocations

June 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ο ΥΠΕΞ Ν. ΔΕΝΔΙΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΥΠΟΘΕΣΕΩΝ ΤΗΣ Ε.Ε.(ΥΠ. ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ/EUROKINISSI)
FM Dendias briefs EU counterparts on Turkish provocations & developments concerning Western Balkan countries. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

BRUSSELS – Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias briefed his counterparts in the EU Foreign Affairs Council on the escalating Turkish provocations, during their meeting held in Luxembourg on Monday, said Greek diplomatic sources.

The Greek minister noted that Turkey’s provocative actions have intensified both in rhetoric and in the field.

Dendias also underlined Turkey’s ongoing revisionism, which is expressed both by constant threats and by a direct questioning of the sovereignty of Greek islands, diplomatic sources added.

The Greek minister referred in detail to the recent Turkish overflights and violations near strategic points, such as the port of Alexandroupolis in northern Greece, as well as the instrumentation of migration flows, especially in the Evros border region, where an increase in attempts for illegal entry in Greece is being observed, it was added.

Dendias thanked those who have already condemned these actions, and he pointed out that it is appropriate for all EU member states to emphasize their commitment to maintaining the inviolability of borders and respect for international treaties, especially in the current predicament, it was highlighted.

He also reiterated the need for a clear message concerning the European accession prospects of Western Balkan countries, particularly so in view of Ukraine’s similar potential. Negotiations for the EU accession of Albania and North Macedonia must start immediately, Dendias also noted, whereupon Greece will continue to offer technical know-how to this effect.

Dendias concluded by saying that all his counterparts expressed concerns about energy and food security due to the war in Ukraine, and about the penetration of revisionist forces in the region. For these reasons, he added, accelerating the European prospects of Western Balkan countries is becoming even more imperative.

(ANA-MPA/I. Zarkadoula)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

