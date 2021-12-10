Dendias: Alexandroupolis Port a Big Wager for the Greek Gov’t

Politics

ALEXANDROUPOLIS – “The port of Alexandroupolis is a big wager for the Greek government, the Mitsotakis government, but also for Thracian and Greek society as a whole,” underlined Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during his visit to the Alexandroupolis Port Organisation on Friday.

Dendias met the president of the Alexandroupolis Port Organisation Constantinos Hatzimichail and officers of the Greek Army and of the US military mission in Alexandroupolis.

After the meeting, Dendias stated that “from the start, from 2019, we had three guiding axes: The first is the defence axis, which I believe is fully served with the two agreements we signed with the US. The second relates to the economic and commercial part. The port will become a gateway port to Central and Eastern Europe and, finally, there is the energy part. The new liquified gas terminal, which will be constructed a few miles from the port, and the connection with TAP will turn Alexandroupollis into a new energy hub. All all this will serve the new vision for our country. Interconnencted, with a strong defence and sovereign, with a bright economic future in a thriving Europe”.