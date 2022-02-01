Dendias Βriefs Greek Parties on His Visit to Ukraine on Monday

Economy
COVID Restrictions Eased, Greek Pandemic Death Toll Keeps Rising
ATHENS – Relaxing COVID-19 health measures in a bid to further spur the economy in Greece has coincided with January likely to be the deadliest month of the panic, on a path to surpass the 2,633 fatalities a month earlier .
Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan Moves to Win Back US Support, Cut Off Greece
ANKARA - Seeing Greece building an international alliance and further wooing the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is moving to win back American support that was pulled when his country bought Russian-made S-400 missile systems.
Economy
Airbnb, Short-Term Rentals Now On Way Back in Greece
ATHENS - After the almost two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic limited international air travel and dried up demand for short-term rentals, platforms such as Airbnb are showing a comeback in Greece.