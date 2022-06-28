x

June 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Culture

Demetrios Lalos in Hector’s Katharsis at the Queens Theatre

June 28, 2022
By Eleni Sakellis
Hector Karthasis IMG_7486
Hector's Katharsis, starring and directed by Demetrios Lalos with music by Alex Kotsopoulos, was performed at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, NY, June 26. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The audience at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 26 was impressed by the powerful performance of Demetrios Lalos in Hector’s Katharsis. The text of the play is from Homer’s Iliad, focusing on the passages relating to the Trojan prince Hector. While Hector’s tragic fate is generally familiar through various adaptations and translations, the story was truly brought to life in Lalos’ dynamic presentation with evocative music by Alex Kotsopoulos who performed live onstage.

Lalos is perhaps best known as the star of the popular Greek TV series Sasmos and his many fans in attendance at the Queens Theatre were perhaps not aware of Lalos’ longstanding fascination with Homer’s epics and especially the character of Hector. Prior to the performance, Lalos, who also directed the play, spoke candidly with the audience about the development of this production, noting that Homer comes from the oral tradition, so the text is best experienced as spoken word, heard, rather than read. It is also a shame to only learn the Homeric epics through film adaptations, he pointed out, since Homer has so much to teach us about human nature. Lalos said that the ancient Greek tragedians grew up listening to the Homeric epics and these stories were the basis of Greek tragedy. He quoted Aeschylus who said that his works were the crumbs of Homer.

Lalos demonstrated his powerful stage presence from the moment he stepped onstage and gave his opening introduction which included flashes of his keen wit and also insights into the text and the characters, among them, Andromache, Hector’s wife, who, he noted, is the most tragic figure ever as her father, seven brothers, her husband, and her infant son are all killed in the course of the Trojan War and then she is taken as a slave and concubine after the fall of Troy by Neoptolemus, son of Achilles, her husband’s killer.

The moments featuring Andromache and Hecabe, Hector’s mother, are among the most moving of the entire play. Priam’s effort to retrieve the corpse of his dead son was also emotionally authentic as Lalos skillfully navigates between the characters and Achilles finally relents and Hector’s body is returned to his family for proper burial.

The intense scenes were heightened by Kotsopoulos’ music as he performed on cello, trumpet, and percussion with some vocals during key moments. A gifted musician, he played a few pieces on cello by Bach as the audience waited for a few latecomers to arrive and during a microphone change for Lalos.

The audience applauded enthusiastically at the conclusion, looking forward to seeing Lalos perform live again soon and, of course, in Sasmos which is set to resume filming soon for its upcoming season. It should be noted that the play was also performed in Boston on June 25 at the Maliotis Cultural Center where it received a standing ovation from the appreciative audience.

Among those present at the Queens Theatre for the June 26 performance were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, Atlantic Bank President Nancy Papaioannou, and The National Herald’s co-publisher-editor Vanessa Diamataris.

RELATED

Culture
The 1920s: Greek-Americans in Popular American Song

Since 1821, Americans have been singing about Greeks.

Culture
Sounds of Cyprus Performed a Moving Concert on June 19
Culture
Johns Hopkins Holds Board of Trustees Meeting in Athens to Celebrate Partnership with SNF

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission…to Alonnisos, a TNH Documentary

O oceanic you sing and sail White on your body and yellow on your chimeneas For you're tired of the filthy waters of the harbors You who loved the distant Sporades You who lifted the tallest flags You who sail clear through the most dangerous caves Hail to you who let yourself be charmed by the sirens Hail to you for never having been afraid of the Symplegades (Andreas Empeirikos)   What traveler has not been fascinated by the Greek islands, drawn by the Sirens’ song of a traveler’s dreams? TNH and our video show ‘Mission’ marked the change of the season by transporting viewers into the heart of summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings