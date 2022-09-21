x

September 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.99 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Sciences

Dementia Cases Rise in Greece, 45% Jump Seen by 2050

September 21, 2022
By The National Herald
(AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Alzheimer αλτσχάιμερ

ATHENS – A dreaded fear of the elderly – dementia – is seeing more cases in Greece at a level that could see an increase of 45 percent by 2050 even as the country’s population is aging and the population shrinking.

That’s in line with statistics around the world for the ailment that’s one of the biggest worries for people as they get older and fear they will be stripped of the memories of their lives.

A study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Seattle, USA) on the prevalence of dementia by 2050 globally, in the British scientific journal The Lancet Public Health provided the grim numbers.

It showed that  people with dementia worldwide will triple by 2050 (from 57.4 million in 2019 to 152.8 million).

There were about 206,400 people living with dementia in Greece in 2019 and this figure is projected to rise to 298,600 by 2050 for an illness that science hasn’t been able to beat back.

“The main cause is the increase in life expectancy. The condition is more common in older age groups and as the population over 80 years of age increases, so does the pool of people at risk of developing dementia,” Nikolaos Skarmeas, Professor of Neurology at the Athens School of Medicine, said in comments to Kathimerini.

RELATED

Society
“Where Are You, Big Guy?” Mitsotakis Meets a Greek Taxi Driver in New York

NEW YORK – A surprise awaited Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in New York City, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

Politics
Greek President Receives PASOK-KINAL Leader Androulakis
Society
Greece: Wildfire Reported on the Island of Kythera

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings