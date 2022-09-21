Dementia Cases Rise in Greece, 45% Jump Seen by 2050

Sciences

ATHENS – A dreaded fear of the elderly – dementia – is seeing more cases in Greece at a level that could see an increase of 45 percent by 2050 even as the country’s population is aging and the population shrinking.

That’s in line with statistics around the world for the ailment that’s one of the biggest worries for people as they get older and fear they will be stripped of the memories of their lives.

A study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Seattle, USA) on the prevalence of dementia by 2050 globally, in the British scientific journal The Lancet Public Health provided the grim numbers.

It showed that people with dementia worldwide will triple by 2050 (from 57.4 million in 2019 to 152.8 million).

There were about 206,400 people living with dementia in Greece in 2019 and this figure is projected to rise to 298,600 by 2050 for an illness that science hasn’t been able to beat back.

“The main cause is the increase in life expectancy. The condition is more common in older age groups and as the population over 80 years of age increases, so does the pool of people at risk of developing dementia,” Nikolaos Skarmeas, Professor of Neurology at the Athens School of Medicine, said in comments to Kathimerini.