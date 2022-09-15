x

September 15, 2022

Delta Restaurant Wins 2022 Restaurant & Bar Design Award

September 15, 2022
By The National Herald
Photo credit: Delta Restaurant/ Jérôme Galland

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Delta restaurant at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) was recognized with the 2022 Restaurant & Bar Design Award in the Europe – In Another Space category, which includes dining venues in Europe located in museums, airports, public transit—anywhere other than hotels.

The Greek restaurant was distinguished among 27 restaurants and bars that also stand out for their original design in Paris, Stockholm, London, Berlin, Madrid, and other major European cities.

Delta, a fine-dining restaurant featuring contemporary Greek cuisine by Dipnosofistirion, opened its doors at the SNFCC in Athens in July 2021. Delta was created through an initiative and a grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). It aims to become a landmark culinary destination in line with the high standards of the SNFCC. The design of the restaurant was undertaken by the award-winning firm Kois Associated Architects. With modern Greek culture as a starting point for the architecture of the restaurant, Delta is in harmony with the design of the SNFCC and the vision of its architect, Renzo Piano.|

For the 14th year, the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards aim to recognize and honor the most creative dining spaces around the world, as well as the people who designed them. They are the most important and influential design competition for foodservice venues worldwide.

Photo credit: Delta Restaurant/ Jérôme Galland
Photo credit: Delta Restaurant/ Jérôme Galland
Photo credit: Delta Restaurant/ Jérôme Galland
Photo credit: Delta Restaurant/ Jérôme Galland

The National Herald

