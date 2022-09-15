Delta Restaurant Wins 2022 Restaurant & Bar Design Award

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Delta restaurant at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) was recognized with the 2022 Restaurant & Bar Design Award in the Europe – In Another Space category, which includes dining venues in Europe located in museums, airports, public transit—anywhere other than hotels.
The Greek restaurant was distinguished among 27 restaurants and bars that also stand out for their original design in Paris, Stockholm, London, Berlin, Madrid, and other major European cities.
Delta, a fine-dining restaurant featuring contemporary Greek cuisine by Dipnosofistirion, opened its doors at the SNFCC in Athens in July 2021. Delta was created through an initiative and a grant by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). It aims to become a landmark culinary destination in line with the high standards of the SNFCC. The design of the restaurant was undertaken by the award-winning firm Kois Associated Architects. With modern Greek culture as a starting point for the architecture of the restaurant, Delta is in harmony with the design of the SNFCC and the vision of its architect, Renzo Piano.|
For the 14th year, the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards aim to recognize and honor the most creative dining spaces around the world, as well as the people who designed them. They are the most important and influential design competition for foodservice venues worldwide.
The Hellenic Center for Excellence in Health & Wellness is being established as a non-profit in the USA to sponsor research and educational programs in Crete, Greece in partnership with the Grecotel hotel chain.
BOSTON — Federal officials are examining whether the employee who reported an explosion at Northeastern University may have lied to investigators and staged the incident, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In