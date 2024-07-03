x

July 3, 2024

Delta Flight Diverts to New York after Passengers are Served Spoiled Food

July 3, 2024
By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York’s Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.

The redeye flight took off from Detroit around 11 p.m. Tuesday and landed in New York at 4 a.m. “after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Emergency medical responders met the flight and treated 12 passengers, the Fire Department of New York said.

It was not clear how many of the flight’s 277 passengers ate the spoiled food.

Delta said it would investigate.

“This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,” the Delta spokesperson said.

