x

May 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 65ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Society

Delta Flight Diverted to Boston due to ‘Unruly’ Passenger

May 7, 2023
By Associated Press
Delta Air Lines Pay
FILE - A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

BOSTON — A Delta Airlines flight between Detroit and Amsterdam was diverted to Boston due to an unruly passenger on board, the airline says.

Delta Flight 134 diverted to Boston Logan International Airport just before 9 p.m. Friday where the plane was met by law enforcement and the passenger taken off the flight.

“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and express apologies to our valued customers and crew for experiencing this unfortunate delay in their travels,” the airline said in a statement.

Delta did not describe the disruption caused by the passenger, but said such a diversion is standard procedure in similar circumstances.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates the airport, referred questions about the incident to the state police, which said Sunday they had no information about the case.

The flight, an Airbus A330-300, with 282 passengers and crew, resumed its trip to Amsterdam, arriving more than three hours late.

 

RELATED

Economy
Yellen: ‘No Good Options’ if Congress Fails to Act on Debt

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there are "no good options" for the United States to avoid an economic "calamity" if Congress fails to raise the nation's borrowing limit of $31.

Politics
Black Voters Backing Biden, but Not with 2020 Enthusiasm
Society
Navy Commissions USS Cooperstown; Honors War Veteran Players

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.