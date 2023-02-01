x

February 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 27ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

General News

Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 Holds Annual Vasilopita Cutting and Initiations

February 1, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Delphi Chapter IMG_2394
Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 held its annual cutting of the Vasilopita and initiation on January 30, left to right: Recording Secretary John Metekidis, 2nd VP (Membership) Paul Pavlakos, Chapter President Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and Board Member Costas Tsourakis. (Photo: Michael Papaphotes)

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 held its Annual James A. Poll Memorial Event that included the cutting of the traditional Vasilopita commemorating the start of the New Year 2023, as well as the initiation ceremony of 20 new members including all those not initiated to date on January 30. The event was held at the historic Gallagher’s Steak House located at 228 West 52nd Street in Manhattan, graciously hosted by its owner and Delphi Chapter Brother Dean Poll, in memory of his father, the late James A. Poll, Past President of the Delphi Chapter and an AHEPA legend.

Members of the Supreme and District Lodges, including Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Region 3 Supreme Governor Ted Stamas, and Empire State District 6 Governor Dean Moskos as well as many others were in attendance.

The initiation ceremony was conducted by the President of the Delphi Chapter Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos and his team. The AHEPA Oath was given by Supreme President Kokotas.

During this celebratory event, Kokotas presented four AHEPA Awards to Dean Poll, Past District Governor (PDG) Michael Papaphotes, Argyris Argitakos, and PDG Lou Katsos.

AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas administering the AHEPA Oath to the new members at the initiation on January 30. (Photo: Dean Moskos)
AHEPA members attending the Delphi Chapter 25 initiation ceremony, left to right (first row): Holy Trinity Archdiocesan Cathedral Dean V. Rev. Archimandrite Chrysostomos Gilbert, Past District Governor Lou Katsos, and Past Chapter President Theodore P. Klingos. (Photo: Michael Papaphotes)

RELATED

General News
Three Shocking Greek Adoption Stories, Three Women Talk to TNH

ATHENS – Life stories full of the struggle to discover the truth, reconnect with one's roots, and ‘return’ to one's native land – such are the stories of many of the thousands of Greek children who in the 1950s and 1960s were given up for adoption en masse.

General News
Pericles Navab Joins Board of The Hellenic Initiative
General News
Bipartisan Hellenic-American State Legislators Reaffirm Call to Reject Sale of F-16s

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.