Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 Holds Annual Vasilopita Cutting and Initiations

Delphi AHEPA Chapter 25 held its annual cutting of the Vasilopita and initiation on January 30, left to right: Recording Secretary John Metekidis, 2nd VP (Membership) Paul Pavlakos, Chapter President Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos, Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, and Board Member Costas Tsourakis. (Photo: Michael Papaphotes)
NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter 25 held its Annual James A. Poll Memorial Event that included the cutting of the traditional Vasilopita commemorating the start of the New Year 2023, as well as the initiation ceremony of 20 new members including all those not initiated to date on January 30. The event was held at the historic Gallagher’s Steak House located at 228 West 52nd Street in Manhattan, graciously hosted by its owner and Delphi Chapter Brother Dean Poll, in memory of his father, the late James A. Poll, Past President of the Delphi Chapter and an AHEPA legend.
Members of the Supreme and District Lodges, including Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas, Region 3 Supreme Governor Ted Stamas, and Empire State District 6 Governor Dean Moskos as well as many others were in attendance.
The initiation ceremony was conducted by the President of the Delphi Chapter Dr. Sotirios G. Stergiopoulos and his team. The AHEPA Oath was given by Supreme President Kokotas.
During this celebratory event, Kokotas presented four AHEPA Awards to Dean Poll, Past District Governor (PDG) Michael Papaphotes, Argyris Argitakos, and PDG Lou Katsos.
