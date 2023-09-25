Delicious Apple Cakes to Bake and Enjoy in the Fall

Food

Apples, though available year-round, are especially associated with the fall season. Enjoying them fresh picked from the trees is a great treat this time of year and if you happen to get carried away with your apple picking, apples can be enjoyed in variety of cakes, pies, and tarts. Apple pies and cakes are also part of the Greek culinary tradition. Enjoy the following recipes with a scoop of ice cream, if preferred.

Crumb-Topped Greek Apple Yogurt Cake

3 cups all-purpose unbleached flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

2 beaten eggs

1 cup Greek yogurt

3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 cups peeled, chopped apples, such as Golden Delicious

For the crumb topping:

4 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose unbleached flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A pinch of Greek sea salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly grease and flour a 9 by 13-inch baking pan and set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together the beaten eggs, the yogurt, and oil. Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture and stir until just combined. Stir in the chopped apples, and transfer the batter to the prepared pan. To make the topping, Stir together the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, and the pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Cut in the butter until coarse crumbs form. Stir in the chopped nuts and sprinkle over the batter. Bake in the preheated 375 degree oven for about 50 minutes or until a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Apple Cake

1 cup chopped walnuts

3 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3 large eggs

1/3 cup orange juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 medium baking apples, peeled, cored, and chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 10-inch tube or Bundt pan, sprinkle the chopped walnuts in the bottom of the pan, set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a separate bowl whisk together the olive, eggs, orange juice, and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir until just combined. Fold in the chopped apples. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and bake in the preheated 350-degree oven for about an hour or until the cake is golden brown and a skewer, cake tester, or toothpick comes out clean. Allow to cool for 15 minutes on a wire rack before removing from the cake pan. Loosen edges with a knife and invert onto wire rack to cool completely before transferring to a cake plate. Serve with your favorite ice cream if preferred.