Delaware Valley Hellenic Federation Annual Vasilopita Celebration

His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey cuts the traditional vasilopita at the Atheras Center in Pennsauken, NJ, on January 11 with Pennsauken Township Mayor Marco DiBattista, at left, and Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley President Georgia Chletcos present. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PENNSAUKEN, NJ – The Pan Icarian Brotherhood’s Philadelphia Chapter ‘Atheras’ hosted a dinner and vasilopita for all churches and organizations in the Delaware Valley on January 11. The event was at the newly renovated Atheras Center in Pennsauken, NJ. The highlight of the evening was the historic first visit of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey to the Federation’s first calendar event of 2024 and first visit to the Atheras Center.

From Atlantic City to Valley Forge, well over 100 people came out for the catered affair from each church and society of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley. Metropolitan Apostolos was greeted by Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley President Georgia Chletcos and local Icarian Society President Kaliope Kokolis. A large multicolored sign at the front door of the Center welcomed His Eminence to the Philadelphia community.

Metropolitan Apostolos, assisted by Fr. Nektarios Cottros of St. George Church in Piscataway and the entire clergy of the Delaware Valley, presided over an Agiasmos service. The head table had two icons, one of Saint Marina, the patron Saint of the Island of Ikaria appropriately in honor of the hosts as well as Saint Thomas, in honor of the local community’s church in neighboring Cherry Hill, NJ. The ceremony was heartfelt and His Eminence made sure to bless each and every participant and offered his thoughts, hopes and blessings to the Federation’s participants for health and happiness in 2024.

Pennsauken Township Mayor Marco DiBattista and his wife, Lemonia, were also present. The new mayor welcomed His Eminence to Pennsauken Township, noting he is a member of Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church, having married Lemonia Frangos, and that they are also members of the Pan Icarian Brotherhood. Mayor DiBattista then presented an official Proclamation in honor of the Metropolitan’s historic first visit, an excerpt of which follows:

“…WHEREAS, The Township of Pennsauken, New Jersey is honored and proud of the historical first visit of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey to Pennsauken this evening and welcomes His Eminence as the spiritual leader of the many Greek Orthodox faithful…We welcome His Eminence with great joy…

Now, Therefore, I, Marco DiBattista, Mayor of Pennsauken Township, along with the members of Township Committee, do hereby proclaim that this 11th day of January, 2024 in Pennsauken Township is declared as: Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey Day to mark this historic occasion and with hopes of our future together with The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey.”

After dinner, AHEPA Supreme Governor of Region 3 Demetrios Rozanitis in his remarks welcomed His Eminence, the Federation President, and the attendees. He explained recent contributions to many worthwhile projects, from the recovery efforts after Superstorm Sandy to the Philadelphia area’s assistance to the rebuilding of Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at World Trade Center. He offered assistance to any future projects of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of New Jersey.

George G Horiates gave a presentation on the history of the local Greek and Icarian communities. A presentation on behalf of the Icarian Society highlighted the welcoming gifts, products from Ikaria and locally, including the Icarian family named ‘Lacas Coffee Company’ commemorative gifts. Horiates presented a flag flown over one of the Nation’s great monuments in the Delaware Valley, the Battleship New Jersey, docked as a museum in Camden, NJ. The flag case was made out of the Battleship’s storied teak decking. He also presented the Metropolitan with a special commemorative clock encased in the Battleship’s World War II teak wood. “The history of the Greek-American role in this region’s history is significant, Your Eminence, we welcome you on this historic visit and wish you and the Metropolis well in your future endeavors with the Federation and all organizations as full participants.”