x

May 15, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Defense Minister Says Greece Now Looking to Acquire More Warships

May 15, 2024
By The National Herald
Cyprus Greece
Greece's Defense Minister Nikos Dendias. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

ATHENS – While there’s calm now with Turkey – which had been Greek airspace and waters – Greece is still considering purchase of more warships for the Navy, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said.

Speaking at a defense exhibition in Athens, he said that there’s interest in acquiring a fourth Belharra-class frigate from France, along with an undisclosed number of corvettes. “The possibility remains under consideration,” he said.

In 2021, Greece signed an agreement with France to buy three Belharra frigates, with the option for a fourth additional vessel when Greece was building up its arsenal and defenses at a time when there was fear of a conflict with Turkey.

He also said Greece will only accept the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) from the United States as “free assistance” and only those whose technical problems had been fixed because Greece can’t afford to repair them.

He also said that Greece wants to co-produce the new American Constellation-class frigates (FFGX) and take part in their making. The Elefsina shipyard earlier got a $125 million loan with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to upgrade and modernize its aged facilities.

DFC Chief Executive Officer Scott Nathan signed the deal with ONEX Elefsis Shipyard and Industries (ONEX)  and said the group “is proud to advance this high-quality infrastructure project that will generate more reliable access to energy and foster greater economic growth and prosperity for our partners across the region.”

Naval News earlier reported that Greece was planning to build a scaled-down version. This Europeanized iteration of the FFG-62 is expected to feature fewer weapons and a smaller size, outlining a distinct approach to the naval project.

RELATED

Society
Greek Cops Bust Pro-Palestinian Protesters Athens Law School Takeover 

ATHENS - Greek police, who rarely are called into universities to remove student occupiers or protesters, moved swiftly to eject pro-Palestinian protesters at an Athens Law School building who had raised the Palestinian flag there.

Society
EU Survey Finds 44% of LGBTIQ People in Greece Faced Discrimination
Society
Greece’s Beach Takeover Report App Gets 500 Complaints in Two Weeks

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

ATHENS - While there’s calm now with Turkey - which had been Greek airspace and waters - Greece is still considering purchase of more warships for the Navy, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said.

ATHENS - While Greece has now allowed same-sex marriage, there’s still widespread discrimination against LGBTIQ people, a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said it found in a survey.

NIKOSIA - Cyprus is pricing itself out of a faster recovery from the almost-forgotten COVID-19 pandemic because it’s becoming too expensive for some tourists and seen summer bookings falling, said Cyprus Hotel Association (PASYXE) chief Thanos Michaelides.

PRAGUE - Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.