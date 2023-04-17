x

April 17, 2023

Defending Champ Chebet Wins Boston, Spoils Kipchoge Debut

April 17, 2023
By Associated Press
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard, which walks the course annually, announcing the start of the 127th marathon Monday, April 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott)

BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon again on Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

It was the third-fastest time in race history.

Chebet, 2021 winner Benson Kipruto and Gabriel Geay dropped Kipchoge from the lead pack around Mile 20 and then ran together for the last three miles. Geay won a footrace for second, 10 seconds behind and 2 seconds ahead of Kipruto.

Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, was sixth.

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, warms up before the start of the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Women’s wheelchair athlete Manuela Schar (W101), of Switzerland, breaks from the starting line with others during the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

AEK’s Captain Sergio Araujo is Done for Remainder of the Season

ATHENS - AEK has been dealt a severe blow as its captain Sergio Araujo will be unavailable for the remainder of the season.

