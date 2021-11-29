Defending Champ Bucks Rout Pacers for 7th Straight Win (Highlights)
November 29, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers guard Kelan Martin (21) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to seven, routing the Indiana Pacers 118-100 on Sunday night.
The Bucks led by five at halftime and pulled away with a 39-27 third quarter. Guard Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the quarter.
“We’re playing together and everybody is contributing,” Holiday said. “It’s been fun.”
Much like the surging Bucks, who improved to 13-8, Holiday has been hot in averaging 19.7 points in the last four victories. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds against Indiana.
“Being able to go through the things we went through last year was huge,” Holiday said of winning the NBA title. “We know we can make a run at any time.”
Bobby Portis scored 15 points, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each had 14, and Indianapolis native George Hill added 13 for the Bucks.
“We didn’t have enough in the tank tonight,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “We just had a very difficult night.”
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points. Malcolm Brogdon had 16.
“They’re the champions,” said the Pacers’ Justin Holiday. “It’s going to be a tough game against them every time.”
CHAMPS SEEK INSIDE HELP
In reference to multiple reports that the Bucks have signed veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged a lack of depth at center because Brook Lopez has played only one game due to a back injury.
“When you look at the depth chart and look at how we’re subbing, depth at the big position is something that we could use,” Budenholzer said.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Extended series winning streak against Pacers to six games … Antetokounmpo has led the team in scoring in 17 games and in rebounding in 16 games.
Pacers: After a season-high 12 assists Friday night in a home win over Toronto, Brogdon had just two. … Domantas Sabonis scored a season-low four points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Fans of the Greek Street Food Truck in Dayton, Ohio won’t have to eat on the walk too much longer as founder Chris Spirtos said he’ll open a restaurant at the Crosse Point Shopping Center in Centerville, in the metro area.
The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore saw installation of eight professors through an endowment in a building still taking shape and celebration of the coming space.
NEW YORK — Thanksgiving weekend moviegoing was still far from the feast it normally is, but Disney's "Encanto" and the Lady Gaga-led "House of Gucci" both gave a lift to two genres that have been particularly battered by the pandemic: family movies and adult dramas.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In