February 24, 2023

Defence Min Panagiotopoulos Meets with French Counterpart Lecornu

February 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[359533] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΕΘΑ ΝΙΚΟΥ ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΓΑΛΛΙΑΣ ΣΕΜΠΑΣΤΙΑΝ ΛΕΚΟΡΝΥ (ΥΠ. ΑΜΥΝΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Defence Min Panagiotopoulos met with French counterpart Lecornu on Friday, February 24, 2023. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The excellent level of Greek-French relations, both in terms of areas of cooperation and personal relations, was confirmed at a meeting between the Ministers of National Defense of the two countries, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Sébastien Lecornu, on Friday in Athens.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospect of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, armaments, and industrial cooperation, as the French minister characterized the agreement of the acquisition of the French frigates. In this context, it was agreed to enrich the cooperation between the two sides with new activities.

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine where the two sides favored the unhindered continuation of their support to deal with the Russian invasion.

Panagiotopoulos pointed out, among other things, that the meeting confirms the strong long-term ties of the two countries and their strategic relationship at the bilateral and EU level.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

