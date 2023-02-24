Defence Min Panagiotopoulos Meets with French Counterpart Lecornu

Politics

ATHENS – The excellent level of Greek-French relations, both in terms of areas of cooperation and personal relations, was confirmed at a meeting between the Ministers of National Defense of the two countries, Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Sébastien Lecornu, on Friday in Athens.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospect of further strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of defense, armaments, and industrial cooperation, as the French minister characterized the agreement of the acquisition of the French frigates. In this context, it was agreed to enrich the cooperation between the two sides with new activities.

Visite de la base grecque de Tanagra qui accueille les Rafales et les Mirage 2000-5 de l’armée de l’air grecque. Symbole de l’excellence de notre partenariat et des solutions industrielles françaises ! pic.twitter.com/Kyrqa5eViw — Sébastien Lecornu (@SebLecornu) February 24, 2023

They also discussed the situation in Ukraine where the two sides favored the unhindered continuation of their support to deal with the Russian invasion.

Panagiotopoulos pointed out, among other things, that the meeting confirms the strong long-term ties of the two countries and their strategic relationship at the bilateral and EU level.