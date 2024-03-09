x

March 9, 2024

Defence Min Dendias Emphasized the Importance of Investing in Greek Defense Technology

March 9, 2024
By The National Herald
DENDIAS_Economist
FILE - Defence Minister Nikos Dendias spoke at the Economist's 27th Government Roundtable, in Lagonisi, in the section "Defence and Security in the Eastern Mediterranean" on Tuesday, October 24. (Photo: X(Twitter)/@NikosDendias

ATHENS – The 2030 Agenda is the largest reform that has ever taken place in the Armed Forces. The rapid technological developments, cyber attacks and Artificial Intelligence as well as the armed conflicts of recent years in our region, emphasize more than ever the need for the modernization and adaptation of the Armed Forces to the new era. This was emphasized by the Minister of Defense Nikos Dendias, in an interview he gave to the newspaper “Naftemporiki”.

The main elements of the reform include the development of research and innovation with the establishment of the relevant ecosystem within the Armed Forces, modernization of the institutional framework of the Higher Military Educational Institutions and the establishment of a Joint Cyber Command, explained Dendias. “Greece,” he said, “must be prepared for all possibilities. To have a strong presence on the international stage, to safeguard in practice what has been achieved in its foreign policy over the last four years and to rely on its Armed Forces to be an important factor of security and stability”.

Regarding the Greek frigate “Hydra,” he mentioned that it is on a mission serving “national interests, as a unit of the country’s Navy with the largest commercial fleet in the world, securing our sailors’ safety and the freedom of Greece’s supply routes, which affect the cost of living and the country’s value as a transit hub.”

Dendias clarified that “the need to establish a defense arm in the EU is more urgent than ever.

