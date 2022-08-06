Defamation and its Consequences

Editorial

FILE - In this Aug 3, 2022 file photo, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. An attorney representing two parents who sued Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone. Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

At 9:35 AM on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza murdered 26 people in cold blood at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut. Twenty of the victims were children between the ages of 6 and 7 and the remaining 6 were teachers and others who worked at the school.

It is the fourth worst massacre in U.S. history.

For years since then, Alex Jones, a far-right publisher who built a publishing empire ‘selling’ conspiracy theories, assured his millions of supporters that the massacre was a hoax, that the children had not been murdered, and that the parents were actors taking part in an orchestrated effort to force Washington to ban gun sales.

You can imagine the unspeakable pain of the parents and relatives of the victims, who on the one hand mourned the murder of their children and on the other had to deal with Jones’ defamatory, despicable comments.

Jones, of course, knew the truth.

However, from this ‘job’ on one day he ‘earned’ $800,000 from those who followed him and if this continued he could earn $300 million a year!!!

The children’s families sued him for $150 million for defamation.

Jones argues in court that he is covered by the Constitution’s First Amendment freedom of the press.

But suddenly, testifying under oath, and realizing he might be convicted, he discovered Wednesday that the massacre was real.

“I do acknowledge that I unintentionally took part in things that did hurt people’s feelings, and I’m sorry for that,” Jones said.

It’s too late for that. The parents of the children who filed the lawsuit are not buying into Jones’ crocodile tears. And they shouldn’t.

The Constitution protects the freedom of the press, but up to a point. There are also limits.