x

August 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 83ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Defamation and its Consequences

August 6, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Newtown Shooting-Infowars-Phone
FILE - In this Aug 3, 2022 file photo, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin. An attorney representing two parents who sued Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre says the U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone. Attorney Mark Bankston said in court Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 that the committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has requested the digital records. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

At 9:35 AM on December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza murdered 26 people in cold blood at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut. Twenty of the victims were children between the ages of 6 and 7 and the remaining 6 were teachers and others who worked at the school.

It is the fourth worst massacre in U.S. history.

For years since then, Alex Jones, a far-right publisher who built a publishing empire ‘selling’ conspiracy theories, assured his millions of supporters that the massacre was a hoax, that the children had not been murdered, and that the parents were actors taking part in an orchestrated effort to force Washington to ban gun sales.

You can imagine the unspeakable pain of the parents and relatives of the victims, who on the one hand mourned the murder of their children and on the other had to deal with Jones’ defamatory, despicable comments.
Jones, of course, knew the truth.

However, from this ‘job’ on one day he ‘earned’ $800,000 from those who followed him and if this continued he could earn $300 million a year!!!

The children’s families sued him for $150 million for defamation.

Jones argues in court that he is covered by the Constitution’s First Amendment freedom of the press.

But suddenly, testifying under oath, and realizing he might be convicted, he discovered Wednesday that the massacre was real.

“I do acknowledge that I unintentionally took part in things that did hurt people’s feelings, and I’m sorry for that,” Jones said.

It’s too late for that. The parents of the children who filed the lawsuit are not buying into Jones’ crocodile tears. And they shouldn’t.

The Constitution protects the freedom of the press, but up to a point. There are also limits.

RELATED

Editorial
On the Need to Modernize the Greek Consulates

Former minister Stefanos Manos praises the Mitsotakis government – with his article in the newspaper Ta Nea on July 30 and with his post on Twitter – for extending the validity of the Greek passports from 5 years – which was the time frame until now – to 10 years.

Dear Stavroula
My Niece Is Having an Affair with a Married Man
Editorial
Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan is Irresponsible and Dangerous

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings