x

November 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Politics

Def Min Panagiotopoulos Meets with Israeli Counterpart Gantz

November 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[356975] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΕΘΑ Ν. ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΑΜΥΝΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΝΑΠΛ. ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΤΟΥ ΙΣΡΑΗΛ ΜΠΕΝΖΑΜΙΝ ΓΚΑΝΤΖ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Def Min Panagiotopoulos meets with Israeli counterpart Gantz on Friday, November 18, 2022. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “Greece and Israel have forged a strategic relationship based on strong friendship and our common vision for the creation of an environment of security, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the wider region,” stated Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Friday, after his meeting with his Israeli counterpart and deputy prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Gantz.

“Today we had the opportunity to reaffirm our common target and desire to expand our strategic cooperation. We have an agreement that has reached unprecedented levels of development in recent years,” the minister clarified.

“The defence ties between the two countries have strengthened via common exercises and the training of our Armed Forces and with the exchange of experiences and knowledge,” he added.

Panagiotopoulos said the discussion with Gantz focused on “Russia’s unjustified war in Ukraine,” which violates international law, while he said it was “an inexcusable action” to attempt to change borders through the use of violence. “Aggressive revisionism is the greatest challenge we are facing in our region,” Panagiotopoulos underlined, pointing out that “it constitutes a serious threat’ for the international rule of law.

He said that they also discussed issues of security in the Easterm Mediterranean, an area of significant strategic importance for the prosperity of both countries, as well as an area “with challenges and threats”.

“We reaffirmed our commitment and determination to effectively address the challenges,” Panagiotopoulos said and clarified that “Greece always support initiatives for peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” with strong alliances with Israel and other countries.

He explained that Greece’s initiatives are always based on respect for international law, national sovereignty and good neighbourly relations, while he congratulated Gantz for the recent agreement between Israel and Lebanon (on the delimitation of their maritime zones), which he hailed as an example to be followed by all countries of the region.

“The delimitation of the maritime zones is feasible under the institutional condition of respect for international law and the rules of dialogue,” Panagiotopoulos underlined.

On his part, the Israeli minister pointed out that ‘the world is changing’ due to the repercussions of the war in Ukraine and he referred to the Iranian aggressiveness, as “a threat for the region and for the world”.

He said it was of crucial importance to end “Iranian influence” and clarified that Israel will stand against “any attempt to build terrorist bases at the country’s borders”.

On Greek-Israeli relations, he underlined that they are based on three pillars. The first was the common interest of both countries in ensuring security and stability in the region of Eastern Mediterranean and in the Middle East. The second pillar was their shared values of democracy, he added, as both peoples love and protect their freedom. The third pillar was friendship. “Our ties are built on foundations of trust and constant communication” he said, explaining that Israel considers Greece a “strategic partner”.

Finally, Gantz said that Greek-Israeli cooperation in defence extends to the level of common exercises, industrial projects and strategic dialogue.

RELATED

Society
Turkish F-16s Fly over Kastellorizo and Ro

ATHENS - A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) on Friday without submitting flight plans and infringed Greek airspace at 13:40, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said.

Politics
Mitsotakis: We Learn from Experience and Have the Will to Correct Every Failure
Society
Industrial Turnover Index Up 23.5% in September

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

ATHENS - "Greece and Israel have forged a strategic relationship based on strong friendship and our common vision for the creation of an environment of security, stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the wider region," stated Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Friday, after his meeting with his Israeli counterpart and deputy prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Gantz.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Webb Space Telescope is finding bright, early galaxies that until now were hidden from view, including one that may have formed a mere 350 million years after the cosmic-creating Big Bang.

ATHENS - "The end of the fire fighting season has brought us good news, as the losses are overwhelmingly smaller compared with last year, with the protection of human life being a constant priority," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday about the end of the fire fighting season at an event at the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection.

ATHENS - The turnover index in the industrial sector - a composite index measuring both the domestic and external market - jumped 23.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.