Dedham House of Pizza Limited-Time Greek Menu for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

DEDHAM, MA – Dedham House of Pizza (DHOP), a Greek family-owned pizzeria serving up New England Greek-style pizza for 50+ years, is standing behind the Portokalos family as they reunite in Greece for the premiere of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. All weekend long, September 8-10, the Panagopoulos family of DHOP will be offering a Greek menu inspired by the film which will include a Greek pizza, Mediterranean pizza or Gyro; a Greek salad; and a Greek dessert choice of Baklava or Portokalopita for $20. Orders can be placed online: https://shorturl.at/luDTU, via the DHOP app, and in-store using the code GREEK20.

Dedham House of Pizza is a local Greek family-owned pizzeria located in the heart of the historic Dedham Square, a suburb of Boston. Serving up an array of New England pan-style pizza prepared with daily-made, in-house dough, calzones, subs, roll-ups, pastas, salads, beer, wine, desserts and more, DHOP has been providing fresh food to the local community for over 50 years. The pizzeria’s patriarch, Andreas Panagopoulos, immigrated from a small Greek village called Eleochorio (‘Village of Olives’) outside of Greece’s third largest city, Patras. Andreas and his siblings were farmers growing grapes and olives, and they made their humble living producing wine and olive oil. In search of the American Dream, Panagopoulos arrived in the U.S. in his mid-20s, working a variety of jobs and ended up falling in love with pizza, opening Dedham House of Pizza with his wife Maria, whose family is from Tripoli, Greece, and eventually enlisting his entire family to work as well. In recent years, the responsibility of Dedham House of Pizza has been passed on to their son, George Panagopoulos, who serves as the current owner and operator.

Orders can be placed in-store, online via FoodTecSolutions, DoorDash, Grubhub or Slice, and by phone: 781-329-9116. DHOP is located at 376 Washington Street in Dedham, MA 02026 and is open 10 AM-10 PM, seven days a week.

More information is available online: www.dedhamhouseofpizza.com/.