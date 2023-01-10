x

January 10, 2023

Dedham House of Pizza Deals for National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14

January 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Dedham Special pizza
Dedham House of Pizza's Special pizza. Photo: Dedham House of Pizza

DEDHAM, MA – Dedham House of Pizza (DHOP) is offering a limited-time deal in honor of National Pizza Week. From now until January 14, DHOP will be offering a large cheese pizza pie, small fries, and choice of soft-beverage, wine or beer for $20 using the code PIZZATODAY for all in-store orders.

DHOP is a local Greek family-owned pizzeria located in the heart of the historic Dedham Square, a suburb of Boston. Serving up an array of New England pan-style pizza prepared with daily-made, in-house dough, calzones, subs, roll-ups, pastas, salads, beer, wine, desserts and more, DHOP has been providing fresh food to the local community for over 50 years. DHOP is open 10 AM-10 PM, seven days a week and located at 376 Washington Street in Dedham, MA.

Dedham House of Pizza’s Mediterranean pizza. Photo: Dedham House of Pizza

The owner shared some of the family’s history with The National Herald. Andreas Panagopoulos immigrated from a small village called Eleochorio (in English- Village of Olives) outside of Greece’s third largest city, Patras, in the southwestern part of the country by the clear blue waters of the Ionian Sea. Andreas and his siblings were farmers growing grapes and olives.
They made their humble living producing wine and olive oil. In search of the American Dream, Panagopoulos arrived in the U.S. in his mid-20s, working a variety of jobs and ended up falling in love with pizza. His wife Maria’s family is from Tripoli, Greece. In recent years, Dedham House of Pizza has been passed on to their son, George Panagopoulos, who serves as the current owner and operator.

More information about Dedham House of Pizza is available by phone: 781-329-9116 and online: https://bit.ly/3IEOQ0D .

Dedham House of Pizza’s Special calzone. Photo: Dedham House of Pizza
Dedham House of Pizza’s French fries. Photo: Dedham House of Pizza
Dedham House of Pizza is offering a limited-time deal in honor of National Pizza Week, from now until January 14. Photo: Dedham House of Pizza

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

