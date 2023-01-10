Dedham House of Pizza Deals for National Pizza Week, Jan. 8-14

Food

DEDHAM, MA – Dedham House of Pizza (DHOP) is offering a limited-time deal in honor of National Pizza Week. From now until January 14, DHOP will be offering a large cheese pizza pie, small fries, and choice of soft-beverage, wine or beer for $20 using the code PIZZATODAY for all in-store orders.

DHOP is a local Greek family-owned pizzeria located in the heart of the historic Dedham Square, a suburb of Boston. Serving up an array of New England pan-style pizza prepared with daily-made, in-house dough, calzones, subs, roll-ups, pastas, salads, beer, wine, desserts and more, DHOP has been providing fresh food to the local community for over 50 years. DHOP is open 10 AM-10 PM, seven days a week and located at 376 Washington Street in Dedham, MA.

The owner shared some of the family’s history with The National Herald. Andreas Panagopoulos immigrated from a small village called Eleochorio (in English- Village of Olives) outside of Greece’s third largest city, Patras, in the southwestern part of the country by the clear blue waters of the Ionian Sea. Andreas and his siblings were farmers growing grapes and olives.

They made their humble living producing wine and olive oil. In search of the American Dream, Panagopoulos arrived in the U.S. in his mid-20s, working a variety of jobs and ended up falling in love with pizza. His wife Maria’s family is from Tripoli, Greece. In recent years, Dedham House of Pizza has been passed on to their son, George Panagopoulos, who serves as the current owner and operator.

More information about Dedham House of Pizza is available by phone: 781-329-9116 and online: https://bit.ly/3IEOQ0D .