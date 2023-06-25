Decreased Participation of Greek Voters in New York

Community

Voting in the second round of elections went smoothly on June 24 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York for Greeks living abroad. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – Voting took place without any particular problems, but with slightly reduced participation compared to May, at the Consulate General of Greece in New York, on June 24, as part of the second round of Greek national elections which were held in Greece on June 25.

In particular, according to the final data of the Consulate General, 328 voters came to the special polls in New York for Greek living abroad, about 50 less than on May 20, with the participation rate of 63%, down from the almost 70% in the previous round of voting, as this time there were slightly more registrants.

The problematic weather conditions, which prevailed mainly during the morning hours, may have discouraged voters, especially from the more distant areas. Moreover, by 9:30 in the morning around 30 people had arrived, while, as the hours went by, the numbers increased and the attendance increased markedly after 12 noon.

The polls opened as usual at 7 AM and the process went smoothly, with members of the Electoral Commission and judicial representatives in their positions. Meanwhile, there were no problems with the identification of incoming voters, some of whom had not voted or registered in May, allowing the process to run smoothly and the polls closed at 7 PM.

Speaking to The National Herald, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou expressed his satisfaction with the smooth voting process, pointing out that, despite the low flow in the first hours, it was expected from the beginning that the turnout would increase during the day.

“The process started at 7 AM, very smoothly, the flow was initially relatively low but we saw it increase in the following hours. At the Consulate General of New York we also served citizens from New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania,” said Konstantinou.

As TNH previously mentioned, from the beginning there were concerns expressed regarding the participation, which related, on the one hand, to the overwhelming result of May 21 and the limited possibility of changing the political affiliations and, on the other hand, to the fact that a number of voters had canceled their registration anyway, as they would be in Greece at the end of June.

“I voted last time as well. My feelings are the same. The experience is very easy. I come from Long Island, I started from 7 in the morning. Regarding participation, I believe that it is not high because the process for us Greeks abroad to register is not particularly easy. If the process becomes easier, there will be more participation,” said Melina Sombolou, who exercised her right to vote early in the morning.

It is recalled that in the June elections, 1,637 people voted from the U.S., of which 208 voters were registered at the Greek Embassy in Washington, while the rest exercised their right to vote at the following Consulates General: New York (520), Boston (225), San Francisco (179), Chicago (137), Houston (123), Tampa (71), and Atlanta (48).