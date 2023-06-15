Decoding Elections in Greece and Turkey

Columnists

Despite hopes of a leadership change in Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan proved himself a survivor and was reelected, to the chagrin of bureaucrats and politicians in the West, who have difficulty dealing with him. This outlook is also espoused by some in Athens. A victory by the secularist candidate Mr. Kilicdaroglu would have facilitated a rapprochement between Turkey and the West – to a degree.

However, Turkish politicians don’t suffer from the same complex as their Greek counterparts, who often confuse partnership with subservience and hesitate to hedge foreign policy for the sake of national interest (like most independent nations do). Their Turkish counterparts realize that everything in politics is a negotiation and unfailingly demand exchanges for their cooperation. There is looming concern that this quid pro quo may adversely affect Greek national interests, paving the way for a deal regarding the Aegean Sea, akin to the disgraceful Prespa Agreement with Skopje a few years earlier.

Although there are still many willing parties in Athens, as indicated by statements during this winter’s ‘earthquake diplomacy’ and talk of a window of opportunity for ‘mutual’ (sic) compromises in the Aegean, President Erdogan’s victory complicates things. Following his many threats toward Greece and hostile actions against Hellenism (encroachment in the Aegean, the Turkish-Libyan pseudomemorandum usurping Greece’s Exclusive Economic Zone, annexation of Varosha on Cyprus, conversion of Aghia Sophia into a mosque), advocates of appeasement will now have to make their agenda plain, with all the risks that this entails for their parties’ future. After all, the main opposition SYRIZA party’s heavy losses in May’s elections are not unrelated to its ethnonihilistic policies.

It won’t be easy for Mr. Erdogan, who governs together with ultra-nationalist factions, to play the role of good neighbor, even if he wants to for the sake of bailing out Turkey’s teetering economy. There are also nationalist extremists in the main opposition, meaning that the likeliest scenario will be an ongoing upping of the ante leading Turkey to adopt increasingly more extreme positions.

Ultimately, no matter which candidate prevailed, he was going to harbor hostile intentions toward Greece. When discussing Islamists and Kemalists, it would be foolish to expect anything different. The only difference is that Mr. Erdogan has consciously chosen to veer from the West and doesn’t appear keen on mending relations – debunking the myth that Turkey is an invaluable ally that deserves special treatment and ample baksheesh from NATO and the EU.

Mr. Erdogan has a far different political vision for Turkey than America or Europe do. Turkey’s espousal of Eurasianism and rising anti-Americanism (which includes about 70 percent of voters, if you count Mr. Erdogan’s supporters, as well as the ultra-nationalist factions that aligned with both major parties) will make it a questionable ally that is steadily flirting with the East and perennially looking to blackmail the West. Its unpredictability makes it a ticking time bomb that could blow up in the West’s hands at the most inopportune time.

With the proverbial political dust in Turkey having settled, all eyes are now on this month’s repeat elections in Greece. Soon after the June 25th polls, U.S. officials will arrive to discuss matters of energy in the hydrocarbon-rich Mediterranean. Greece must not acquiesce to any arbitration agreements without first fully delineating its EEZ, in accordance with its inalienable rights under maritime law. Furthermore, it must patently reject any talk of demilitarization of its islands in the Eastern Aegean.

Turkey works methodically and strategically, but this makes it predictable. It rarely takes risks unless it has virtually secured the outcome beforehand. Prior to invading Cyprus, it ensured Greece withdrew its reinforced army division from the island. If Greek forces had maintained their positions, the outcome of the 1974 Attila invasion might have been different. Sadly, many Greek politicians refuse to learn from history and treat Turkey as if Greco-Turkish relations were linear instead of cyclical.

Despite its problems, Greece’s ruling New Democracy party scored a major election victory in May due in large part to SYRIZA’s tragic mistakes and ideological ankylosis. As the nation prepares for a new round of elections, if the center-right New Democracy party wants to repeat its strong showing, it must accurately decode voters’ rejection of ethnonihilism, which dealt a crushing blow to the main opposition party, and left Mr. Varoufakis’ left-wing Diem25 party out of Parliament. It must pledge to firmly uphold Greece’s long-standing red-lines in matters of national security.

Otherwise, citizens might elect as many as seven or eight parties, which could deprive Mr. Mitsotakis of a comfortable majority (maybe a ruling majority altogether). He must reassure voters that he will not cave in to Turkish demands for ‘lebensraum’. This type of appeasement was dangerous ahead of WWII and it remains so today.

