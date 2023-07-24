x

July 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 90ºF

Society

Deck Collapse at Montana Country Club Leaves more Than 30 Injured During Popular Golf Tournament

July 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Deck-Collapse-Montana
First responders work on the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. The deck collapsed, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A deck has collapsed during a popular golf tournament at a Montana country club, leaving more than 30 injured. The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke Saturday evening, causing head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as patrons landed atop one another and scraps of food and debris splayed across the lawn next to the club’s golf course. The Billings Police Department said there were no fatalities as of Sunday morning. Injured patrons remain in local hospitals. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

Story Body
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — More than 30 people were injured when a deck collapsed at a Montana country club during a weekend golf tournament, police and city officials said Sunday.

The second-story patio floor of Billings’ Briarwood Country Club broke and gave way Saturday evening. The collapse caused head wounds, broken ribs and other injuries as people landed atop each other and debris and scraps of food scattered over the grass next to the club’s golf course.

Victoria Hill, a spokeswoman for the city of Billings, said the collapse occurred during a popular local golf tournament for which about 250 participants were registered.

The police statement said there were no fatalities, although “multiple individuals” had injuries. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined.

At least 25 people were taken to local hospitals, eight were treated on site and additional guests may have left injured, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in the statement.

Mark Zagel, a Briarwood patron who fell through the deck, wrote on Facebook that there were between 30 and 40 people on the patio when a section collapsed about 12 or 13 feet, without anyone directly below.

“I am fine though the ribs on my right side are pretty bruised and have a couple of other minor bumps. Nothing broken, no head injuries … There were multiple other more significant injuries — mostly broken bones,” he said. “I landed on someone directly and had to be helped off her.”

Zagel did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

People talk behind police tape on the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. The deck collapsed, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

At least 29 people were admitted to St. Vincent Healthcare’s Emergency Department, and three people remained hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, spokeswoman Angela Babcock said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr. Clint Seger, the CEO of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital initially received six patients, with others expected.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Seger said.

The Briarwood is a nearly 40-year-old country club in an upscale part of Billings that offers golf, dining and swimming.

Police tape is wrapped around the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. The deck collapsed, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

RELATED

Economy
Key Question as Federal Reserve Meets: Can the Central Bank Pull Off a Difficult ‘Soft Landing’?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Chair Jerome Powell and other Federal Reserve officials gather this week for their latest decision on interest rates, they will do so on the cusp of achieving an elusive “soft landing” — the feat of curbing inflation without causing a deep recession.

Society
Miami Police Director Out of Surgery after Critical Injury in Tampa as Florida Police Investigate
Society
Excavator Seen Digging in Backyard of Man Charged in Gilgo Beach Killings

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.