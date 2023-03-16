x

March 16, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

WORLD

Decisive Day for Macron’s Pension Gamble in Tense France

March 16, 2023
By Associated Press
French President Macron visits a school on the theme of preventive medicine in Jarnac
FILE- French President Emmanuel Macron listens to schoolchildren in a classroom during a prevention session on the papillomavirus (HPV infection) as he visits the College Jean Lartaut Middle School in Jarnac, southwestern France, Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (Stephane Mahe/Pool via AP, File)

PARIS — France’s standoff over a bill raising the retirement age heads toward a climax Thursday, either via a parliamentary vote or through a special presidential move to force it through the legislature.

Garbage workers are keeping up their strikes, and students plan to march to the lower house of parliament as opponents of the bill pressure the government to abandon it. Nearly 500,000 people protested around the country Wednesday.

Thursday is a crucial day for President Emmanuel Macron, who is seeking to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 so that workers can pay more money into the system. If he can’t get a parliamentary majority in voting, he could risk imposing the unpopular changes unilaterally.

Macron has promoted the pension changes as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive. Unions remained combative late Wednesday, calling on lawmakers to vote against the plan and denouncing the government’s legal shortcuts to move the bill forward as a dangerous “denial of democracy.”

A committee of seven senators and seven National Assembly lawmakers agreed on the final text Wednesday in a closed-door meeting, and a conservative Senate majority is expected to approve it Thursday morning.

It’s scheduled to go Thursday afternoon to a vote in the National Assembly, where the situation is more complicated. Macron’s centrist alliance lost its majority in legislative elections last year, forcing the government to count on conservatives’ votes to pass the bill. Leftists and far-right lawmakers are strongly opposed and conservatives are divided, making the outcome unpredictable.

Macron “wishes” to have a vote proceed at the National Assembly, his office said following a Wednesday night strategy session with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and ministers in charge of the bill at the Elysee presidential palace. Yet no firm decision was made and government talks were to continue Thursday morning.

Approval in the National Assembly would give the plan more legitimacy, but rather than face the risk of rejection, Macron could instead use his special constitutional power to force the bill through parliament without a vote.

Economic challenges have prompted widespread unrest across Western Europe. In Britain on Wednesday, teachers, junior doctors and public transport staff were striking for higher wages to match rising prices. And Spain’s leftist government joined with labor unions to announce a “historic” deal to save its pension system by raising social security costs for higher wage earners.

 

RELATED

WORLD
Musk Brought Internet to Brazil’s Amazon. Criminals Love It.

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil — Brazilian federal agents aboard three helicopters descended on an illegal mining site on Tuesday in the Amazon rainforest.

WORLD
Credit Suisse to Borrow $54 Billion from Swiss Central Bank
WORLD
Turkey Floods Kill 10 in Earthquake-Affected Provinces

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.