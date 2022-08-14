x

August 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

International

Decision Expected on Foster’s Future as All Blacks Coach

August 14, 2022
By Associated Press
South Africa New Zealand Rugby Championship
New Zealand's head coach Ian Foster holds the ball as his team warms up for the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Ian Foster’s future as All Blacks head coach will be decided later this week although his position seems a little more secure after his team’s win over South Africa at Johannesburg on Saturday.

Foster had been under pressure after the All Blacks lost to the Springboks in the first round of the Rugby Championship which was their third consecutive loss and their fourth in their last five tests.

After a first-ever home series loss to Ireland, New Zealand Rugby confirmed Foster was in his position only for the two tests in South Africa at the start of the Rugby Championship. Reports in New Zealand said Foster had been told he would be expected to resign if the All Blacks lost again on Saturday.

But the All Blacks achieved a major form reversal to win 35-23.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson called a news conference on Sunday to discuss Foster’s situation, saying he was doing so in the interests of “transparency.” But Robinson may have succeeded only in muddying the waters because he failed to provide an unequivocal assurance that Foster’s job is safe.

Robinson said no action will be taken until the All Blacks team returns to New Zealand from South Africa next week. He will meet with team management to debrief after the South Africa matches and will then make a recommendation to the NZR board.

Robinson said the win over the world champion Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday was “an incredible performance and result from the All Blacks in an incredibly hostile stadium.”

“We’re delighted for the team and management after the last few weeks of adversity,” Robinson added. “We’re proud of them. It was really a critical moment in the development of this team. We’ll be making no further comment until that time which will likely be the middle or later of the week coming up.”

Robinson said he had been in constant touch with Foster recently and “we believe we know where we stand. We just have to work that through with him. There’s a huge amount of passion and speculation, we appreciate that.”

Any final decision on Foster’s future or changes to the coaching or management team will have to be made by the board.

“The appointment of the coach is the board’s responsibility,” Robinson said. “Management provides insight. We will provide that to them. We’re trying our best to keep people informed the best we can.”

Foster spoke at a news conference after Saturday’s match of the pressure he had been under as a result of the series loss to Ireland and opening loss to South Africa.

“It comes with the job,” he said. “It has been pretty vicious. “There has been a lot of onslaught, particularly from our New Zealand media. They’ve got high expectations of us and they’ve made that loud and clear.

“They’ve clearly come very strong at me as a person. Some of them have even called our selections pop gun which I found quite insulting for players that give everything to play for their nation.”

The All Blacks next play Argentina in Christchurch, New Zealand on Aug. 27.

 

RELATED

International
Lionel Messi Misses Cut for Ballon d’Or List of Nominees

PARIS — Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the 30-man list of nominees for the prestigious award on Friday for the first time since 2005.

International
Unvaccinated Djokovic Out of US Open Tuneup in Cincinnati
International
Brazil Has 3 Teams in Copa Libertadores Semifinals

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings