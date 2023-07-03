x

July 3, 2023

Literature

Debut Novel- How Not to Find Work by Zafirios Georgilas

July 3, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
How Not to Find Work by Zafirios Georgilas
How Not to Find Work by Zafirios Georgilas. Photo: Courtesy of the author

Education is one of the most highly prized of the values that connect all of the Greeks of the diaspora. From the earliest Greek immigrants to the United States who established Greek schools to more recent immigrants who left the homeland for North America or various countries in Europe and across the globe to continue their studies, education has always been one of the key components to the rapid upward mobility of Greeks living abroad.

Countless numbers of those early Greek immigrants struggled working long hours in various jobs so that their children could be educated and become successful white-collar professionals, especially doctors and lawyers, but not everyone pursues a career in medicine or law. There are, in fact, many other professions open to those who pursue a liberal arts degree, and while it may not seem the most profitable course of study and parents, college advisors, and teachers may try to steer students towards STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics], you cannot force someone into a career when they have no particular interest in it. Many people may find their true career path through trial and error, and the journey is often the key to finding what they truly want to do.

As many memoirs by successful members of the Greek community have noted, the fear of making a mistake holds many back from finding their path to success, but learning from mistakes is an important part of life and helps us on our way. It can be difficult to find work directly related to your college major or your particular area of expertise right off the bat, but the skills acquired with a liberal arts education are some of the most adaptable to various fields.

How Not to Find Work by Zafirios Georgilas is a debut novel based on the author’s real-life experiences looking for work through an employment agency. The book highlights the gap between expectations and reality and is a satire of marketing language. The book’s description lists the expectations of the protagonist, Mick Alexiou: “Get an education. Your mind will broaden and the doors to career advancement will open. Financial security is guaranteed. People will give you respect and your hard work will pay off. The right person will come into your life to share it with you.”

Armed with a degree in Renaissance Studies, Alexiou walks into Golden Staffing Solutions, an employment agency, and begins his journey through the circles of temporary jobs.

Georgilas is a writer, musician and voiceover artist born in Vancouver, Canada, who spent part of his childhood in his father’s northern Greek village. He later moved to London, England, but returned to Vancouver in between sojourns in New York and Montreal. Georgilas has a BA in English Literature (with additional studies in Classical Greek and Latin) from the University of British Columbia and an MA in Publishing from the University of the Arts London.

Georgilas is also the singer, songwriter, and guitarist of the Vancouver band Zafirios. Their debut album, Summer Sand, was released in 2022 and the band regularly performs live at venues around Vancouver.

How Not to Find Work by Zafirios Georgilas is available online.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

