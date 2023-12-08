x

December 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Health

Deaths from Tainted Cantaloupe Increase to 3 in U.S. and 5 in Canada

December 8, 2023
By Associated Press
Cantaloupe Salmonella
Cut cantaloupe is displayed for sale at a supermarket in Philadelphia on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jonathan Poet)

A salmonella outbreak tied to tainted cantaloupe has now killed eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, health officials reported Thursday.

Dozens more illnesses were reported by both countries. In the U.S., at least 230 people have been ill in 38 states and 96 have been hospitalized since mid-November, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tainted cantaloupe was also shipped to Canada, where 129 cases have been reported, including 44 hospitalizations, health officials reported.

Many of the people who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe in clamshell packages and trays sold in stores. Consumers should not buy, eat or serve cantaloupe, if they don’t know the source, the CDC said.

New recalls of whole and pre-cut fruit have been added to a growing list, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Last week, Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe. On Tuesday, TGD Cuts, LLC launched a recall of specific fresh fruit cup, clamshell and tray products that contained cantaloupe from the company TruFresh.

Health officials are still working to determine whether additional products are linked to the illnesses.

Salmonella can cause serious illness in young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

RELATED

Health
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Is more Common than some Past Studies Suggest, CDC Says

NEW YORK — Health officials on Friday released the first nationally representative estimate of how many U.

Science
Asteroid Will Pass in front of Bright Star Betelgeuse to Produce a Rare Eclipse Visible to Millions
Health
Cheat Day or Treat Day: Does Unhealthy Snacking Ruin a Healthy Diet Plan?

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Greek, Turkish Leaders Signal Markedly Improved Ties Between the Two NATO Allies (Video)

ATHENS — After several years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, longtime regional rivals Greece and Turkey made a significant step Thursday in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is visiting the Region of Thessaly on Friday, chaired a meeting with mayors and community leaders in the areas affected by storm "Daniel".

Vladimir Putin on Friday moved to prolong his repressive and unyielding grip on Russia for at least another six years, announcing his candidacy in the presidential election next March that he is all but certain to win, according to state media reports.

BAGHDAD — A rocket attack on the sprawling U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.