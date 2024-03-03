x

March 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

WORLD

Death Toll Rises from Russian Drone Strike on Ukrainian Port City, as China’s Envoy Tours Moscow

March 3, 2024
By Associated Press
UKRAINE-STRIKE1
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Police Press Office, emergency workers work on the site of a destroyed multi-store building after a Russian attack on residential neighbourhood in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

Death Toll Rises from Russian Drone Strike on Ukrainian Port City, as China’s Envoy Tours Moscow

KYIV, Ukraine  — The death toll rose to 10 on Sunday from a Russian drone strike that destroyed an apartment block in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa the previous day when a local official reported that the body of a third child was pulled from the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defenses in the wake of the deadly attack.

Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that rescue workers on Sunday morning retrieved the remains of a woman and her baby, who appeared “not even a year old.” Kiper added that emergency services continue to comb through the rubble.

On Saturday, Ukrainian authorities reported that a months-old baby was among those killed after falling debris from an Iranian-made drone hit the apartment building — one of eight Russian drones reported by officials. Later that day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a second child had also died, and called on Kyiv’s Western partners to send more air defense systems.

“Tymofiy was 4 months old. Mark was about to turn 3 years old. My condolences to all of their close ones,” Zelenskyy wrote in English on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added that a 3-year-old girl and seven other people were injured in the attack.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency workers clear the rubble on the site of a destroyed multi-store building after a Russian attack on residential neighbourhood in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service Office via AP)

“Delays in the delivery of weapons to Ukraine, as well as air defense to protect our people, unfortunately result in such losses. … Ukraine has never requested anything more than what is necessary to protect lives,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Russia’s defense ministry reported that 38 Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight into Sunday over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow illegally annexed from Kyiv in 2014. A bridge that connects Crimea to Russian territory was closed to traffic for about two hours in the early hours.

In Moscow, China’s special envoy on Ukraine held talks on Saturday evening with senior Russian diplomats in the first leg of a European trip that will also take him to Brussels, Poland, Germany and France, Chinese and Russian state media reported.

In a readout published on Sunday morning, China’s foreign ministry said that Special Representative Li Hui and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin agreed that negotiations are the only way to end the fighting in Ukraine.

Li’s trip, the second since last May, comes as Kyiv seeks Beijing’s participation in peace talks that Switzerland is trying to organize this spring. China claims it’s neutral in Russia’s war on Ukraine but maintains close ties with Moscow, with frequent state visits and joint military drills between the two nations.

“We will continue to play our unique role, carry out shuttle diplomacy, build consensus among all sides and contribute China’s wisdom to promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Wednesday.

RELATED

WORLD
South Korean Doctors Hold Massive Anti-Government Rally over Medical School Recruitment Plan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of senior doctors rallied in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Sunday to express their support for junior doctors who have been on strike for nearly two weeks over a government plan to sharply increase the number of medical school admissions.

WORLD
A Ship Earlier Hit by Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Sinks in the Red Sea, the First Vessel Lost in Conflict
WORLD
Navalny’s Mother Brings Flowers to His Grave a Day After Thousands Attended His Funeral in Moscow

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Truck Driver Pulled to Safety After Crash Leaves Vehicle Dangling over Bridge Across Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.

ATHENS - A move by the ruling New Democracy government to allow private colleges in Greece has drawn interest from 10 top international schools, Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrarakakis said ahead of a vote in Parliament.

ATHENS - While there’s been an easing of tensions between the countries, Turkey said that Greece’s positioning of troops on some Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast violates peace treaties and said their sovereignty could be challenged.

ATHENS - Unsatisfied with American terms to limit how new F-16 fighter jets sold to Turkey could be used, Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA said the New Democracy government should give lawmakers more details on safeguards.

The seasons provide wisdom for reaching inner peace and keep repeating this wisdom year after year.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald