February 1, 2023

Death of Second Greek Pilot of the F-4 Fighter Jet Confirmed

February 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Captain (I) Efstathios Tsitlakidis.
Captain (I) Efstathios Tsitlakidis. (AIR FORCE GENERAL STAFF/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The search-and-rescue operation to locate a missing F-4E Phantom II fighter jet pilot, Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, aged 31, was ended on Wednesday after an analysis of the collected evidence from the crash confirmed his death, a Hellenic Air Force announcement said.

The plane had fallen into the sea on January 30 during a training flight, some 25 nautical miles south of the airport of Andravida, with two airmen on board.

Lieutenant (I) Marios – Michael Touroutsika.
(AIR FORCE GENERAL STAFF/EUROKINISSI)

News of Captain Tsitlakidis’ death ‘deepens the national grief’, PM says

The news of the death of Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, following that of Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, makes Greece’s national grief even greater, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a Facebook message on Wednesday, after the death of the Air Force pilot was confirmed.

Both airmen had fallen in the line of duty while serving their country, while the Air Force and all of Greece mourned their loss, Mitsotakis said.

 

PM Mitsotakis, Defense Min. Panagiotopoulos to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the funeral in Tripoli on Thursday of one of two airmen who died in a Hellenic Air Force accident on Monday.

Flying Officer Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, 29, and Flight Lieutenant Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, were killed when their F-4 Phantom II jet crashed into the sea 25 miles south of the Andravida airport after taking off to carry a training flight. The base is home of the 338 Squadron of the 117 Combat Wing.

Representing the government at the funeral of Tsitlakidis in the northern Greek town of Nevrokopi on Friday will be National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the prime minister’s press office said on Wednesday.

Greek president, premier to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will both attend the funeral in Tripoli on Thursday of one of two airmen who died in a Hellenic Air Force accident on Monday.

Flying Officer Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, 29, and Flight Lieutenant Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, were killed when their F-4 Phantom II jet crashed into the sea 25 miles south of the Andravida airport after taking off to carry a training flight. The base is home of the 338 Squadron of the 117 Combat Wing.

Sakellaropoulou and Mitsotakis will attend the funeral of Touroutsikas (Thursday), while the president will also attend Tsitlakidis’ funeral (Friday). Representing the government at the funeral of Tsitlakidis in the northern Greek town of Nevrokopi will be National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the prime minister’s press office said on Wednesday.
 

 

