Death of Second Greek Pilot of the F-4 Fighter Jet Confirmed

Captain (I) Efstathios Tsitlakidis.
(AIR FORCE GENERAL STAFF/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – The search-and-rescue operation to locate a missing F-4E Phantom II fighter jet pilot, Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, aged 31, was ended on Wednesday after an analysis of the collected evidence from the crash confirmed his death, a Hellenic Air Force announcement said.
The plane had fallen into the sea on January 30 during a training flight, some 25 nautical miles south of the airport of Andravida, with two airmen on board.
News of Captain Tsitlakidis’ death ‘deepens the national grief’, PM says
The news of the death of Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, following that of Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, makes Greece’s national grief even greater, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a Facebook message on Wednesday, after the death of the Air Force pilot was confirmed.
Both airmen had fallen in the line of duty while serving their country, while the Air Force and all of Greece mourned their loss, Mitsotakis said.
PM Mitsotakis, Defense Min. Panagiotopoulos to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend the funeral in Tripoli on Thursday of one of two airmen who died in a Hellenic Air Force accident on Monday.
Flying Officer Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, 29, and Flight Lieutenant Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, were killed when their F-4 Phantom II jet crashed into the sea 25 miles south of the Andravida airport after taking off to carry a training flight. The base is home of the 338 Squadron of the 117 Combat Wing.
Representing the government at the funeral of Tsitlakidis in the northern Greek town of Nevrokopi on Friday will be National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the prime minister’s press office said on Wednesday.
Greek president, premier to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri
President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will both attend the funeral in Tripoli on Thursday of one of two airmen who died in a Hellenic Air Force accident on Monday.
Flying Officer Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, 29, and Flight Lieutenant Efstathios Tsitlakidis, 31, were killed when their F-4 Phantom II jet crashed into the sea 25 miles south of the Andravida airport after taking off to carry a training flight. The base is home of the 338 Squadron of the 117 Combat Wing.
Sakellaropoulou and Mitsotakis will attend the funeral of Touroutsikas (Thursday), while the president will also attend Tsitlakidis’ funeral (Friday). Representing the government at the funeral of Tsitlakidis in the northern Greek town of Nevrokopi will be National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the prime minister’s press office said on Wednesday.
ATHENS - Greece will get help in selling a 30 percent stake in Athens international airport, rated among the European Union's best, from the Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Germany's Deutsche Bank as its financial advisors.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In