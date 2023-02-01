Death of Second Greek Pilot of the F-4 Fighter Jet Confirmed

Society

ATHENS – The search-and-rescue operation to locate a missing F-4E Phantom II fighter jet pilot, Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, aged 31, was ended on Wednesday after an analysis of the collected evidence from the crash confirmed his death, a Hellenic Air Force announcement said.

The plane had fallen into the sea on January 30 during a training flight, some 25 nautical miles south of the airport of Andravida, with two airmen on board.

News of Captain Tsitlakidis’ death ‘deepens the national grief’, PM says

The news of the death of Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis, following that of Lieutenant Marios-Michail Touroutsikas, makes Greece’s national grief even greater, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a Facebook message on Wednesday, after the death of the Air Force pilot was confirmed.

Both airmen had fallen in the line of duty while serving their country, while the Air Force and all of Greece mourned their loss, Mitsotakis said.

PM Mitsotakis, Defense Min. Panagiotopoulos to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri

Greek president, premier to attend funerals of two airmen on Thurs, Fri

Sakellaropoulou and Mitsotakis will attend the funeral of Touroutsikas (Thursday), while the president will also attend Tsitlakidis’ funeral (Friday). Representing the government at the funeral of Tsitlakidis in the northern Greek town of Nevrokopi will be National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the prime minister’s press office said on Wednesday.

