November 15, 2022

Deacon Michael Giavris Ordained to Holy Priesthood

November 15, 2022
By The National Herald
H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros Officiated The Divine Liturgy and Ordained to the Holy Priesthood Deacon Michael Giavris at The Kimissis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn, NY on the Feast of Archangel Michael.
NEW YORK – Clergy and friends from near and far gathered at Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn to witness the ordination of Deacon Michael Giavris to the Holy priesthood. Fr. Michael has served the Greek Orthodox Church for many years, both in the United States and at the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The ordination was officiated by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. In attendance were Former Archbishop of America Demetrios, whom Fr. Giavris had served for six years as a layman at the Archdiocese, as well as bishops Apostolos of Medeia and Athenagoras of Nazianzos. Very Rev. Grand Ecclesiarch Aetius, and Very Rev. Grand Syngellus Iakovos travelled from the Ecumenical Patriarchate for this special occasion.

Fr. Giavris in his speech among other things said that, “what I would like to make known publicly now for the first time is the very special nature of this day. While you may all know that I was given the name Michael by His All-Holiness our Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew back in February of 2020 at my ordination to the diaconate, what you do not know is that this was an intimate and private desire of mine for many years. Since my youth, I prayed to the Lord with the heartfelt entreaty that my name could one day somehow become Michael instead of George – unbeknownst to me, of course, that I would later follow the path of a celibate clergyman. And, as you can imagine, to my surprise, this very name was given to me at the age of 34.”

Addressing Archbishop Elpidophoros, Fr. Giavris also said, “I thank Your Eminence for opening this door to the heavenly beauties and splendor of the priesthood, as well as for continuing to oversee and contribute toward my overall priestly development, personal growth, and spiritual formation.”

Archbishop Elpidophoros said, “you are young, but you are experienced. You are young, but you are accomplished. You are young, but you are eloquent. You are young, but you have a wisdom that exceeds your years.”

