April 6, 2024

De Bruyne Feels the Love of Guardiola by Sparking Man City’s Comeback in 4-2 Win over Crystal Palace

April 6, 2024
By Associated Press
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Saturday, April 6, 2024.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — A stunning strike by Kevin De Bruyne elicited kisses from the sideline from Pep Guardiola and launched title-chasing Manchester City’s comeback in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

City’s four-month unbeaten streak in all competitions was placed in jeopardy almost immediately after kickoff at Selhurst Park when Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a third-minute lead with a goal on a breakaway.

In the end, there was nothing for City to worry about.

De Bruyne equalized 10 minutes later and it was one for the season highlight reel as the Belgium playmaker cut inside from the left and curled a right-footed shot from the corner of the area into the top corner of the net.

The excitable Guardiola responded by placing his fingers to his lips and blowing kisses to De Bruyne, and the manager also enjoyed a strike by Rico Lewis two minutes into the second half that put City in front for the first time.

Erling Haaland scored for the first time in four City matches by tapping in De Bruyne’s cross in the 66th for his league-leading 19th goal of the campaign.

De Bruyne sealed City’s impressive recovery in the 70th by ramming home a left-footed shot off Rodri’s layoff for his second goal of the game, taking him to 100 for the club since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015.

“It has been a very untypical season with the injuries and coming back,” said De Bruyne, who was injured in the first game of the season and missed the next five months. “Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I feel a little bit off with my body.

“I have tried to prepare myself as best as possible. I try to do the job as good as possible and today I did well.”

Substitute Odsonne Edouard grabbed a consolation for Palace.

City joined first-place Liverpool on 70 points ahead of the Reds’ match at fierce rival Manchester United on Sunday. Third-place Arsenal, which plays Brighton later Saturday, is two points back.

“It’s just like every other title race — we have to win every game,” Lewis said. “There’s three teams in it and we have to be the strongest team.”

City next plays Tuesday at Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

