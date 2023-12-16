DC Firefighters Battle Blaze in Historic Firehouse Near US Capitol

Firefighters battle a two alarm fire that started in a former fire station, Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark along North Capitol Street, in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Firefighters in Washington, D.C., on Friday battled a three-alarm fire that started in a three-story former firehouse under renovation near the U.S. Capitol.
DC Fire and EMS said one firefighter declared mayday and was rescued. No injuries were reported.
The fire began Friday evening in Old Engine Company No. 12, now a landmark historic site along North Capitol Street in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington. Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, told The Washington Post that the fire may have been fueled by a gas line and it was well along by the time firefighters arrived.
DC Fire posted on social media that an adjacent four-story building that is part of new complex attached to the firehouse was also “well involved.” The department said several adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution, but the fire appeared to be contained as of 9 p.m. EST.
About 25 fire trucks and 125 firefighters, including some from nearby Montgomery County in Maryland, responded to the blaze.
According to the nonprofit DC Preservation League, Old Engine Company No. 12 was built in 1896. It was vacated by the fire department in 1987.
NEW YORK – The goal of merging Attica Bank with Pancretan Bank is the creation of a new banking organization, which will have assets worth 8 billion euros, a low non-performing loan index, and adequate capital to finance Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMSs), which currently do not have access to banking credit according to Alexandros Exarchou, Partner of Thrivest Holdings.
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia has welcomed the announcement that New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art will return more than a dozen pieces of ancient artwork to Cambodia and Thailand that were tied to an art dealer and collector accused of running a huge antiquities trafficking network out of Southeast Asia.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In