September 22, 2022

David Silva Guilty of Hurting Woman During Brawl in Spain

September 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Silva Fight
FILE - Manchester City player David Silva attends a press conference in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

MADRID — Former Spain and Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been found guilty of hurting a woman during a brawl, a Spanish court has ruled.

According to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Thursday, the incident occurred on June 19 during the Carnaval celebration on the Canary Islands where a fight broke out between a group of people and Silva and his companions.

Silva, the court said, forcibly grabbed the woman to pull her away, “provoking her to fall.” She suffered pain in her back, bruises and abrasions to her elbows and knees that needed medical treatment.

The court fined Silva 1,080 euros ($1,066) for hurting the woman.

Two other people were also found guilty of doing bodily harm. One was fined, while the other was fined and given an eight-month prison sentence.

Silva has been playing for Spanish club Real Sociedad since 2020. The 36-year-old playmaker is a World Cup winner and a four-time English Premier League champion.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Lays Out His Case against Russia to UN

UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine's president laid out a detailed case against Russia's invasion at the United Nations and demanded punishment from world leaders in a speech delivered just hours after Moscow made an extraordinary announcement that it would mobilize some reservists for the war effort.

