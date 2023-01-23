Daughters of Penelope Zone V Cuts Annual Vasilopita in Canada

The Daughters of Penelope Zone V 2023 Vasilopita cutting was held via Zoom. Photo: Fotini Caragiannis
WINNIPEG – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Zone V 2023 Vasilopita cutting was a wonderful Zoom event on January 14. DOP Grand Governor Zone V Nicki Douklias of Winnipeg hosted Districts 23 and 24 for a lovely gathering of Sisters from across Canada. It was an opportunity for everyone to see old friends, meet new ones, and exchange good wishes for the New Year. There was lots of laughter, some tears, talk of the chapter and district activities, and, of course, the cutting of the Vasilopita. Sister Nicki baked a beautiful pita which she cut into pieces for all those who attended. Everyone congratulated London Orpheus #297 whose piece had the lucky coin.
In attendance were chapter presidents and members from the Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, London, Hamilton, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal chapters, District 23 Governor Angela Mouriopoulos, District 24 Governor Deb Chrisohou, Past District 23 Governors Annie Tofalli-Valkanas and Xanthe Vafopoulou-Steel, Past Canadian Presidents Christina Andrews, Eleni Inglis, and Zambetoula (Betty) Drakontaidis, and Past Grand President Celia Kachmarski. Χρόνια πολλά και του χρόνου!
TROY, NY – The Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306, in Troy, NY, on January 16, hosted a new member initiation ceremony for three new members, Carlo Sorriento, Michael Kalogridis, and Peter Vasilakos, who joined the Order of AHEPA.
ATHENS – Eclipsing the waning COVID-19 pandemic and even war talk from Turkey, Greeks are more concerned about the cost of living that his government is trying to contain, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.
NEW YORK – The Hellenic-American Cultural Foundation (HACF) presents ‘One Marine’s Passion to Recover the World’s Stolen Treasures’ with Colonel Matthew Bogdanos on Wednesday, March 8, 7 PM, at Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street in Manhattan.
