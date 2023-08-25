Daughters of Penelope Zoe Cavalaris Recipient

Associations

The Daughters of Penelope announced that Katie Burke, of Springboro, OH is the 2023 Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athletic Award recipient.

The Award, established by Past Grand President Zoe Lucas Cavalaris (1918-1985), honors an amateur Hellenic young woman who has achieved highest athletic accomplishments in high school or college and maintained a high sense of scholarship, community and civic involvement.

The news release stated:

“One of our many highlights at the AHEPA Family Supreme Convention is the Athletic Awards Luncheon. Katie graduated from Springboro High School in Springboro, OH and will attend Miami University in Fall of 2023. Katie graduated Springboro High with a 4.0 and was on the President’s list and Honor’s list all four years. Throughout high school she also volunteered with several organizations including the Kettering Backpack Program, Vacation Bible School, SCAC, Yearbook Staff, Prom Committee, and Springboro Recycling Program. She also attended Sunday school throughout high school and also a Maids of Athena Venus Maliea Chapter No. 129 member serving as Chapter Secretary her junior year and Chapter Vice President her senior year.

“Katie has been showing American Saddlebred horses competitively for over eleven years. She started out at the academy level which is for riders who do not own their own horse and years later moved up to the performance level with her own horse. She is a member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association (ASHA), American Saddlebred Horse Association of Ohio (ASHAO), Ohio American Saddlebred Pleasure Horse Association (OASPHA), Indiana Saddlebred Horse Association (IASHA), and United Professional Horsemen’s Association (UPHA). Katie has placed at numerous shows during the last several seasons.

“Katie is plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Miami University. Her competitive horseback riding achievements, academic record, leadership qualities, and volunteer activities in her Greek Orthodox Church personifies the Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athlete…

“Her leadership qualities and volunteer activities at her school, horse farm, and church, including Maids of Athena secretary and vice-president, personify the Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athlete.”