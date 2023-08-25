x

August 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Associations

Daughters of Penelope Zoe Cavalaris Recipient

August 25, 2023
By The National Herald
Zoe Winner Luncheon 7.26.2023
Left to right: Harry Cavalaris, Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, 2023 Zoe Cavalaris Honoree Katie Burke, and DOP Athletics Chair Katina Tassopoulos.

The Daughters of Penelope announced that Katie Burke, of Springboro, OH is the 2023 Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athletic Award recipient.

The Award, established by Past Grand President Zoe Lucas Cavalaris (1918-1985), honors an amateur Hellenic young woman who has achieved highest athletic accomplishments in high school or college and maintained a high sense of scholarship, community and civic involvement.

The news release stated:

“One of our many highlights at the AHEPA Family Supreme Convention is the Athletic Awards Luncheon. Katie graduated from Springboro High School in Springboro, OH and will attend Miami University in Fall of 2023. Katie graduated Springboro High with a 4.0 and was on the President’s list and Honor’s list all four years. Throughout high school she also volunteered with several organizations including the Kettering Backpack Program, Vacation Bible School, SCAC, Yearbook Staff, Prom Committee, and Springboro Recycling Program. She also attended Sunday school throughout high school and also a Maids of Athena Venus Maliea Chapter No. 129 member serving as Chapter Secretary her junior year and Chapter Vice President her senior year.

Katie and her horse.

“Katie has been showing American Saddlebred horses competitively for over eleven years. She started out at the academy level which is for riders who do not own their own horse and years later moved up to the performance level with her own horse. She is a member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association (ASHA), American Saddlebred Horse Association of Ohio (ASHAO), Ohio American Saddlebred Pleasure Horse Association (OASPHA), Indiana Saddlebred Horse Association (IASHA), and United Professional Horsemen’s Association (UPHA). Katie has placed at numerous shows during the last several seasons.

“Katie is plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Miami University. Her competitive horseback riding achievements, academic record, leadership qualities, and volunteer activities in her Greek Orthodox Church personifies the Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athlete…

“Her leadership qualities and volunteer activities at her school, horse farm, and church, including Maids of Athena secretary and vice-president, personify the Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athlete.”

RELATED

United States
A 79-Year-Old Greek-American in Serious Condition after Attack

ASTORIA – The relatives of 79-year-old Hristos Massalis, who was beaten with a bat by a 36-year-old man in Astoria Park, who was arrested shortly after, said they were shocked.

United States
Holy Trinity of McCandless, PA Hosts Festival, Prepares 100th Anniversary Gala
Associations
Albany AHEPA Chapter 140 Awards 2023 Scholarships

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.