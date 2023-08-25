Daughters of Penelope Zoe Cavalaris Recipient

Left to right: Harry Cavalaris, Grand President Georgette Boulegeris, 2023 Zoe Cavalaris Honoree Katie Burke, and DOP Athletics Chair Katina Tassopoulos.
The Daughters of Penelope announced that Katie Burke, of Springboro, OH is the 2023 Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athletic Award recipient.
The Award, established by Past Grand President Zoe Lucas Cavalaris (1918-1985), honors an amateur Hellenic young woman who has achieved highest athletic accomplishments in high school or college and maintained a high sense of scholarship, community and civic involvement.
The news release stated:
“One of our many highlights at the AHEPA Family Supreme Convention is the Athletic Awards Luncheon. Katie graduated from Springboro High School in Springboro, OH and will attend Miami University in Fall of 2023. Katie graduated Springboro High with a 4.0 and was on the President’s list and Honor’s list all four years. Throughout high school she also volunteered with several organizations including the Kettering Backpack Program, Vacation Bible School, SCAC, Yearbook Staff, Prom Committee, and Springboro Recycling Program. She also attended Sunday school throughout high school and also a Maids of Athena Venus Maliea Chapter No. 129 member serving as Chapter Secretary her junior year and Chapter Vice President her senior year.
“Katie has been showing American Saddlebred horses competitively for over eleven years. She started out at the academy level which is for riders who do not own their own horse and years later moved up to the performance level with her own horse. She is a member of the American Saddlebred Horse Association (ASHA), American Saddlebred Horse Association of Ohio (ASHAO), Ohio American Saddlebred Pleasure Horse Association (OASPHA), Indiana Saddlebred Horse Association (IASHA), and United Professional Horsemen’s Association (UPHA). Katie has placed at numerous shows during the last several seasons.
“Katie is plans to pursue a degree in nursing at Miami University. Her competitive horseback riding achievements, academic record, leadership qualities, and volunteer activities in her Greek Orthodox Church personifies the Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athlete…
“Her leadership qualities and volunteer activities at her school, horse farm, and church, including Maids of Athena secretary and vice-president, personify the Zoe Cavalaris Outstanding Female Athlete.”
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In