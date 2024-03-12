Daughters of Penelope Nikifora Chapter 457 Activated in West Nyack, NY

Community

Back row (left to right): Michael Tribunella, Dimitrios Misantonis, Peter Argyropoulos, and Vasilios Theodorou. Middle row: DOP Marshal Efstratia Argyropoulos, Lt. Governor Marina Patelos, Maria Markogianis, Grand Governor Marianne Boutsioulis, MOA District 6 Treasurer Sophia Theodorou, Treasurer Alexandra Davis, Diana Misantonis, Tina Tomais-Theodorou, Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, and Advisor Cookie Patelos. Front row: Stacey Fellas, Maria Prainito-Pedersen, Tracy Tribunella, and Georgia Vlanis. Photo: Courtesy of DOP

WEST NYACK, NY – The Empire State is alive and well! On March 3, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand Lodge with Grand Governor Marianne Boutsioulis and the District 6 Lodge with Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt. Governor Marina Patelos, Treasurer Alexandra Davis, Marshal Efstratia Argyropoulos, and Advisor Cookie Patelos welcomed 10 new Sisters with a few more waiting to join the DOP.

In addition, the newly re-established District 6 Maids of Athena Lodge was represented by Sophia Theodorou, District Treasurer.

The ladies were very enthusiastic as they took their places as fully participating members and joined their Brothers of Meteora AHEPA Chapter 455 of West Nyack in this philanthropic sisterhood with the mission of empowering women, furthering education, civic duty, volunteerism and individual and family excellence. These women show great potential to make a difference in their community and beyond while enjoying new friendships and camaraderie. They will be supporting their AHEPA Brothers at the ‘Kathara Deftera’ kite flying event on March 17 and a Flag Raising Ceremony for Greek Independence Day on March 23 both in West Nyack. They are off to an amazing beginning!

The newly elected officers of the new Nikifora Chapter 457 in West Nyack for 2024 are President Georgia Vlanis, Vice President Tracy Tribunella, Secretary Stacey Fellas, and Treasurer Maria Prainito-Pedersen. The members are Michele, Stamatina, Diana, Ellen, Ismini, Maria, and Zoe.

The Daughters of Penelope District 6 welcomes any Christian women ages 21-121 to join the organization: www.daughtersofpenelope.org. Applications and local chapters can be found on that site and on the District #6 site: www.dopdistrict6.com.