February 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Initiates New Members

February 22, 2023
By The National Herald
DOP FL Feb Initiation 2023
Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 initiated five new members on February 8, left to right: Sara Nuñez, Athena Gounis, Angela Papafloratos, Laura Neroulias Bisiotis, and Leslie Cook. Photo: Stella Stringer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 held its first initiation for 2023 on February 8 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Lauderdale. The chapter had 30 members in attendance as they welcomed five new initiates. “It was a wonderful experience representing our traditions in such a beautiful and eloquent way,” the chapter said in a statement via email. “Everyone was elated to see each other and share in our sisterhood. Our new initiates expressed their appreciation for being able to take part in such philanthropic group who works hard for the benefit of local, state, national, and international programs. We are proud to continue to grow our organization with amazing women!”

 

