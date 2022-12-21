x

December 21, 2022

Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Initiates New Members

December 21, 2022
By The National Herald
DOP FL IMG_3633
Daughters of Penelope District 2, Narcissus Chapter #289 with D2 Governor Ann Pirrello and Lodge Members. (Photo: Stephanie Balaskas)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 held its last initiation of 2022 on December 10 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Lauderdale. Thirty members attended as the chapter welcomed seven new initiates.

“It was an emotional experience as it represented our traditions in such a beautiful and eloquent way,” the chapter said in a statement via email. “A delicious brunch was served, and a special visitation was made by our District 2 Lodge.”

“Everyone was elated to see each other and share in our sisterhood. Our new initiates expressed their deep appreciation for bringing them into our group filled with love and support for one another. We are proud to continue to grow our organization with amazing women,” the statement concluded.

Left to right: DOP D2 Treasurer Stella Copulos Stringer, D2 Secretary Iliyana Simeonova Boyce, D2 Governor Ann Pirrello, Panagiota Anagnostopoulos, Betty Mastoros, Kathie Pappas, Esthel Brennan, Denise Pasvantis, Katherine Maineri, Eleni Prapas, D2 Marshall Mona Kapakos, and Vice President Arlene Touris. (Photo: Faith Makris Becker)

