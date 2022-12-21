Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 Initiates New Members

Associations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Daughters of Penelope Narcissus Chapter 289 held its last initiation of 2022 on December 10 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Lauderdale. Thirty members attended as the chapter welcomed seven new initiates.

“It was an emotional experience as it represented our traditions in such a beautiful and eloquent way,” the chapter said in a statement via email. “A delicious brunch was served, and a special visitation was made by our District 2 Lodge.”

“Everyone was elated to see each other and share in our sisterhood. Our new initiates expressed their deep appreciation for bringing them into our group filled with love and support for one another. We are proud to continue to grow our organization with amazing women,” the statement concluded.