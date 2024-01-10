x

Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 Welcomes 2024

January 10, 2024
By The National Herald
DOP Astoria Vasilopita3
Left to right: DOP Empire State District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Ilion Chapter 135 President Stella Kokalis, Empire State District 6 Advisor Cookie Patelos, Empire State District 6 Secretary Demetra Versocki, and Empire State District 6 Lt. Governor Marina Patelos. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

ASTORIA – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Ilion Sisters held their Annual Vasilopita Cutting Social at Minos Cretan Society Social Club on January 6 in Astoria. Sisters came out to celebrate with their Chapter from near and far in incremental weather. Present were DOP Empire State District 6 Lodge Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou, Lt. Governor Marina Patelos, Secretary Demetra Versocki, DOP Advisor Cookie Patelos, Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Past President Louis Kokalis, Delphi Chapter 25 Vice President Konstantinos G. Prentzas, family and friends. The Sisters of the Ilion Chapter were grateful to all who came out to enjoy the afternoon with them.

Congratulations to the Ilion Executive Board for hosting a beautiful event. Great things are happening at the Ilion Chapter. For further information about joining, please contact the Chapter at [email protected].

Left to right: DOP Empire State District 6 Governor Lainie Damaskos-Christou and Ilion Chapter 135 President Stella Kokalis. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)
The Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 Sisters and Empire State District 6 Lodge at the cutting of the vasilopita event on January 6. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

