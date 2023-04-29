Daughters of Penelope Ilion Chapter 135 Celebrates 78th Anniversary

Associations

ASTORIA – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Ilion Chapter 135 of Astoria hosted a gala celebrating their 78th Anniversary on April 22 at Terrace on the Park in Corona, Queens, NY.

Representatives from the DOP Grand Lodge, Empire State District 6 DOP and AHEPA were in attendance as well as many members from other local DOP and AHEPA Chapters along with family and friends. Guests dined and danced the night away.

“I cannot begin to express my gratitude for the outpouring of support we received tonight. On behalf of the Chapter, we thank all those who attended, donated, bought raffle tickets, and showed us support, we appreciate you,” stated DOP Ilion Chapter 135 President Effie Argyropoulos at the event.

As Ilion President Argyropoulos addressed her guests that night, it was evident how happy she was: “Thank you to the Very Reverend Archimandrite Gedeon Varitimos from Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church from Jackson Heights for your blessing. A big thank you to the DOP Grand Lodge, Grand Treasurer Sister Antoinette Marousis-Zachariades, DOP Empire State District 6 Governor Sister Lainie Damaskos Christou and Lodge Board, AHEPA Empire State District 6 Governor Brother Dean Moskos and Lodge Board, DOP Empire District 6 Past Governors Sisters Cookie Patelos and Efthymia Galiatsatos, and AHEPA Past Supreme President Brother Andy Zachariades for coming to support us tonight.”

She continued: “Thank you to our Brothers with AHEPA Hermes Chapter 186, Astoria – New York City President Brother Peter Argyropoulos, Past President Brother Louis Kokalis and AHEPA Empire State District 6 Marshall and Past Hermes Chapter 186 President Brother George Zouvelos. Thank you for coming and thank you for your support. To our Board and Sisters of Ilion, this Chapter would not exist if it were not for you. We have worked hard to be where we are and let us continue to work together for our Chapter, our District and our community. May we continue to thrive and do good wherever we are needed. It is ‘The Power of We’ Sisters. We Can and We Will.”

The Ilion Chapter also honored their Hermes Brothers with a cake commemorating their 95th Anniversary. Άξιοι Brothers and congratulations!

Ilion was honored with a Certificate of Recognition from the DOP Grand Lodge, Grand Treasurer Sister Antoinette Marousis-Zachariades presented the plaque to the Chapter. Ilion was also honored with a Citation from New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim of District 40 for all the work they have done in the community. The Citation was presented to the Ilion Chapter by DOP District Liaison and past Governor, Sister Cookie Patelos.

“I am often asked how or why I got involved with the Daughters of Penelope,” Argyropoulos said. “It is important that we keep our traditions as Hellenes of the Diaspora. I saw first-hand how these organizations thrived as a child and wanted to be part of something that had impact and value. We help where we are needed, we do these things because they are necessary, not because we expect anything in return. We call each other Sister or Brother and we mean it.”

“It is important that we build our Chapters so that the youth and Junior Orders follow in our footsteps. We now have our Maids of Athena Nymphs Chapter #119 back up and running after going dark for over 25 years. President Mary Zouvelos is here representing her Chapter tonight and I could not be prouder of her,” added Argyropoulos. “Not many realize what it takes to put such an event like this together. We are grateful to our sponsors and donors and finally, to our beautiful friends at Terrace on the Park and DJ Gus Ballas from Ballas Entertainment, you did an outstanding job and from the bottom of our hearts, a sincere and heartfelt thank you. You went above and beyond every expectation!”

To inquire about joining the Daughters of Penelope, AHEPA, Maids of Athena or Sons of Pericles, please contact Effie Argyropoulos via email: [email protected] or by phone: 917-912-0158.