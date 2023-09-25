Daughters of Penelope Donates $10,000 to Meals on Wheels America

Associations

Daughters of Penelope (DOP) Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi presenting a $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels on behalf of the DOP to Meals on Wheels President and CEO Ellie Hollander. Left to right: DOP Grand Governor Linda Belba, DOP Executive Director Elena Saviolakis, DOP Grand President Treppiedi, Meals on Wheels President and CEO Hollander, and Meals on Wheels Senior Director of Individual Giving Christina Logothetis Ritchie. (Photo: Courtesy of DOP)

WASHINGTON, DC – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP), a leading international service organization comprised of women of Hellenic heritage and Philhellenes, proudly presented a $10,000 donation to Meals on Wheels America on September 21, announced DOP Grand President Marianthi Treppiedi. Grand President Treppiedi presented the donation to Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander.

“We are proud to support the worthy mission of Meals on Wheels America and its vision of an America in which all seniors live nourished lives with independence and dignity,” Grand President Treppiedi said. “We present our donation during both Malnutrition Awareness Week and Falls Prevention Awareness Week, and hope we can assist, in a modest way, senior nutrition programs such as Meals on Wheels, that play a critical role in combating senior hunger, malnutrition, falls and isolation.”

Treppiedi also informed Hollander that the Grand President’s National Project this year is to encourage Daughters chapters to support their local Meals on Wheels programs.

“As the older adult population increases along with the costs associated with meeting their needs, 10 million older Americans worry about having enough food and Meals on Wheels programs are struggling to keep up with the demand,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO at Meals on Wheels America. “We deeply thank the Daughters of Penelope for their ongoing commitment to the issue of senior hunger and isolation and for this generous donation. We would also like to express our gratitude for President Treppiedi’s encouragement of Daughters chapters to support local Meals on Wheels programs at a time when one in three seniors feel lonely and, for many Meals on Wheels clients, the volunteer delivering their meal is the only person they will see that day.”

This is the sixth $10,000 donation in as many years to Meals on Wheels America, which is the leading organization to address senior hunger and isolation.

“Our support of Meals on Wheels America dovetails with our community service programs that assist our nation’s older adults who are in need,” Treppiedi added. “For example, Meals on Wheels serves many residents of AHEPA’s and Daughters’ 87 affordable senior housing communities.”

“The DOP is grateful to the AHEPA National Housing Corporation for awarding us a grant to make this donation possible,” Treppiedi said.

DOP Executive Director Elena Saviolakis and Grand Governor Linda Belba accompanied Grand President Treppiedi to the presentation. Meals on Wheels America’s Senior Director of Individual Giving Christina Logothetis Ritchie accompanied President and CEO Hollander.

About Meals on Wheels America Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

About the Daughters of Penelope

Founded in San Francisco in 1929, the Daughters of Penelope (DOP) is the first women’s service organization of its kind established in the United States. It is an affiliate organization of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA). The mission of the DOP is to promote the ancient Greek ideals of Hellenism, Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, and Family and Individual Excellence. For more information about the DOP, or any of its programs or projects, please visit www.daughtersofpenelope.org.